Khloe Kardashian Lifts Up Nude Crop Top For Good American Ad: Photo

Khloe Kardashian can’t help but look like she is constantly working on her revenge body. The reality star, 37, flaunted her amazing abs in a new ad for her Good American fashion line on Saturday (April 30). Lifting up her tank top in the sexy snap, Khloe peers down at all the gym work that is definitely paying off! She also sports a pair of unbuttoned white jeans and a mop of gorgeous blonde curls. Keep killing it, Khloe!

The gorgeous snap comes a few days after Khloe testified in Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The Instagram model, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian, is suing for $100 million after she claims the Kardashians had her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled. Taking the stand at the April 26 proceedings, Khloe called Chyna “toxic” and insisted that she wanted to only protect her brother. “We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity,” Khloe said.

“We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family,” read an email allegedly written by Khloe that was shared in the courtroom. Khloe maintained she was concerned only for her brother’s welfare and not vying for the cancellation of the former couple’s show. The trial continues on Monday, although Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian has already been cleared of any wrongdoing.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Photos Of Her Glam Transformation Khloe Kardashian 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season Two Launch, Hollywood, California, America - 19 Mar 2008

Khloe recently weathered the storm of another scandal after her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The news caused Khloe to call off her romantic relationship with Tritan for good and to focus on the future, as a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating.” A second source echoed the sentiment, explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.”