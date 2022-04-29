Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos Of Stormi & True After Photoshopping Disneyland Pics

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable and untouched photo of her daughter Chicago and son Saint with their cousins True, Stormi and Dream.

Less than one week after Kim Kardashian, 41, came clean about a recent photoshop family failure, the billionaire beauty shared a new photo that included all of those involved in the incident. Posting the new snap to her Instagram page on April 29, Kim’s photo features (from left to right) her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 4, and sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, as well as her own daughter Chicago West, 4, with her brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and her son Saint West, 6.

As fans know, the photoshop disaster started in December, when Kim shared cute photos of Chicago at Disneyland with her cousin True. Although the Kardashians are known for editing their photos, these photos caught some fans off guard because of the fact that True’s face was super sharp in the pictures, while the rest of her body was blurry. The photos just appeared off and for good reason — they were. At the time, however, no one in the family said a word.

It didn’t take much digging, however, for fans to learn the truth behind the Kardashian photo fibbery! As it turns out, the photos that Kim shared of Chicago and True were taken several months prior, in October 2021. To make matters worse, it became evident after Kylie shared photos from the October outing that it was actually Stormi who went to Disneyland with Chicago and not True!

And because the Kardashians cannot keep a lie for very long, Khloe let the cat out of the bag by accident on April 12, when she said that True had gone to Disneyland for the “first time” to celebrate her birthday. How could this have been True’s first visit if she was already there once before with Kim’s daughter Chicago? Well, it wasn’t. Khloe quickly realized that she had messed up and told fans, “Wellllppp I f’d this one up.”

So, how did Kim dig herself out of this one? She simply blamed the photograph fib on her need to have an aesthetically pleasing Instagram palette. Ending the four-month ordeal once and for all, Kim wrote to her fans, “OK OK Sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!! The original pics were of Stormi. However, I asked Kylie if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But I wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed!”

