Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Grief’ After Aaron Rodgers Split

Days after reports that Shailene Woodley broke up with Aaron Rodgers for a second time, the actress took to Instagram stories on April 27 to share some cryptic thoughts with her fans. “My inner thoughts: You can’t get over this,” the video caption read. The word, “Me,” then appeared, showing a man successfully clearing a spectacular high jump. Shailene also posted a profound quote, which seemed to speak specifically to the Big Little Lies‘ star’s recent breakup.

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,” the next Instagram story read. The quote, from Martín Prechtel, continued, “Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses. Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel.”

Shailene and the star quarterback initially broke up in February after less than two years together, only to rekindle the romance and then break up again, with the news hitting outlets on April 25. A source told E! News that this time, the actress is simply “done.” “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

E!‘s source claimed that Shailene and Aaron are still on “good terms.” The couple began dating in 2020 and went public with the relationship in 2021, when it was revealed that they were already secretly engaged. But by 2022, although they never publicly confirmed it, it was clear that the two had parted ways. In March, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were “working on it.”

““So, as far as things are concerned about being engaged still or just dating, they called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at,” the source explained. “In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels like they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules because he wants her back.” Shailene now seems to be working through things individually, given her recent social media posts.