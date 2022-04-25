France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, Stuns In Blue Pantsuit At Husband’s Election Rally

Brigitte Macron supported her husband, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at his election rally on April 24. The 69-year-old looked classy and gorgeous when she wore a fitted navy blue pantsuit featuring a fitted military-style jacket and matching trousers.

Emmanuel, who won his second French election last night, matched his wife in a fitted navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie. Brigitte’s suit was stunning as it featured a fitted cropped jacket with silver buttons across the entire bodice as well as a metallic silver collar. She topped her look off with a voluminous blowout and dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Brigitte cast her vote on the ballots when she wore a fitted gray pantsuit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath. Her blazer was oversized and had a low button around the waist and she styled it with a pair of tight trousers. A pair of pointed-toe, tan suede pumps and a Louis Vuitton purse completed her look.

Brigitte always looks fabulous and she is known for her iconic style. Just one day before the election, Brigitte strolled on the beach with her husband when she opted for a more casual outfit, that was just as chic. She wore a pair of skintight, dark blue skinny jeans with another military-style jacket.

This time, her double-breasted denim jacket was decorated with gold buttons down the front with gold zipper details. She kept the jacket unzipped, showing off a white button-down shirt underneath.