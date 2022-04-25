France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, Stuns In Blue Pantsuit At Husband’s Election Rally

Brigitte Macron looked gorgeous in a fitted blue pantsuit when she attended the election rally for her husband, Emmanuel, who just won the re-election for president of France.

April 25, 2022 11:10AM EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron celebrate on the stage after winning the second round of the French presidential elections at the Champs-de-Mars in Paris, France, 24 April 2022. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the final round of France's presidential election, with exit polls indicating that Macron is leading with approximately 58 percent of the vote. Second round of the 2022 French presidential election, Paris, France - 24 Apr 2022
France's centrist incumbent president Emmanuel Macron stands with his wife Brigitte Macron after he beats his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term as president on April 24, 2022 in Paris Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French President, Paris, France - 24 Apr 2022
French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) walk on the beach of Le Touquet, France, 23 April 2022. Macron will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections on 24 April 2022. Emmanuel Macron in Le Touquet, France - 23 Apr 2022
Brigitte Macron supported her husband, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at his election rally on April 24. The 69-year-old looked classy and gorgeous when she wore a fitted navy blue pantsuit featuring a fitted military-style jacket and matching trousers.

Brigitte Macron looked stunning in this blue pantsuit alongside her husband, Emmanuel Macron, who won his second election for President of France on April 24. (Franck Castel/NewsPictures/Shutterstock)

Emmanuel, who won his second French election last night, matched his wife in a fitted navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie. Brigitte’s suit was stunning as it featured a fitted cropped jacket with silver buttons across the entire bodice as well as a metallic silver collar. She topped her look off with a voluminous blowout and dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Brigitte cast her vote on the ballots when she wore a fitted gray pantsuit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath. Her blazer was oversized and had a low button around the waist and she styled it with a pair of tight trousers. A pair of pointed-toe, tan suede pumps and a Louis Vuitton purse completed her look.

Brigitte always looks fabulous and she is known for her iconic style. Just one day before the election, Brigitte strolled on the beach with her husband when she opted for a more casual outfit, that was just as chic. She wore a pair of skintight, dark blue skinny jeans with another military-style jacket.

This time, her double-breasted denim jacket was decorated with gold buttons down the front with gold zipper details. She kept the jacket unzipped, showing off a white button-down shirt underneath.

