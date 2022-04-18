Zaya Wade Hugs Significant Other As They Celebrate Easter Together: Photos

Zaya Wade seems to be newly dating, and she shared the heartwarming photos to her Instagram account for Easter!

Zaya Wade publicly debuted her new relationship on Instagram over Easter weekend, and the photos are joyous! “I’ve had the best weekend, spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter,” she captioned her post on April 17, 2022. “I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week!! I love you guys.” The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwayne Wade and ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches introduced new friend Hudson to the family and shared several photos of her family Easter celebration. It’s clear from the photos that Gabrielle and Dwayne warmly welcomed Hudson to the memory-making festivities.

 

Zaya made headlines on February 11, 2020, when her NBA star dad announced on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is transgender.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” Dwyane said at the time. “We’re proud allies, as well. We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question or an issue or anything, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information and feedback that we can. That doesn’t change because sexuality is involved with it. Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home…and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information.”

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama took time out for a Q & A with Zaya in 2021, poignantly praising the young social media influencer for being such a good a role model. “I am just so proud of you, you know, being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth,” Michelle said.

 

 

 

 

 

