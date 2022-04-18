The Weeknd Scolds Coachella Crowd For Not Being Loud: ‘Are You Trying To End The Night?’

The Weeknd closed out the show during night three of Coachella, but he seemed to notice the crowd was a bit lackluster as the weekend wound down. Videos of Abel’s performance surfaced on Twitter, which showed the singer appearing a bit frustrated with his audience. In one clip, he could be seen attempting to pump the people up before shouting, “Are you trying to end the night right now?!”

abel being pissed at the coachella crowd is 10000% valid hes putting on such an amazing performance and theyre boring af pic.twitter.com/d8uoIta7mM — moe dobrev 🇵🇸 (@dearmelanchxoIy) April 18, 2022

Fans who were live streaming the performance from home also seemed to notice how quiet the crowd was as The Weeknd performed. “Abel being pissed at the Coachella crowd is 10000% valid,” one person tweeted. “He’s putting on such an amazing performance and they’re boring af.” Another fan wrote, “Abel really deserves a better crowd. Coachella is notorious for having dead crowds,” and someone else added, “The crowd absolutely does NOT deserve what Abel is giving them with this set.”

The Weeknd was a last minute replacement at Coachella, stepping in to close out the show when Kanye West decided to drop out of his performance. Abel’s appearance was announced on April 6, less than two weeks before the star-studded music festival. Regardless of the quick turn around, though, The Weeknd absolutely crushed his set, and fans who were tuning in from all over were extremely impressed.

Kanye did not give a reason for dropping out of Coachella, but the decision came following weeks of controversial behavior on social media. As his ex, Kim Kardashian’s, relationship with Pete Davidson heated up, Kanye did not hold back from attacking the two on Instagram. He claimed that Kim was keeping him from seeing their kids, and created a music video where he appeared to decapitate Pete. The two were not Kanye’s only targets, though, and he was even briefly suspended from Instagram after an insensitive attack on Trevor Noah. The rapper has been keeping a much lower profile since the suspension, and has not publicly addressed his decision to cancel his Coachella performance.