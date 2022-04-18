Priyanka Chopra Glows As She Cozies Up To Nick Jonas For Their First Easter As Parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for adorable Easter-themed photos as they celebrated their first Easter since welcoming their baby girl.

By:
April 18, 2022 8:16AM EDT
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
View gallery
Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Malibu, CA - Nick Jonas and a fresh-faced Priyanka Chopra were seen leaving after a romantic Sunday dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her romantic Sunday drive with a mushy picture on Instagram. The actress posted a picture of holding Nick’s hand which enjoying a drive. She captioned it as “My favorite kind of Sunday” and added a mushy note with a red heart emoji. The newbie parents seem to be enjoying some downtime. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
PREMIUM RATES APPLY.Please contact your sales rep or metgala@shutterstock.com with any enquiriesMandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock (8770841aq)Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Inside, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Image Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock


Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, got an extra special visit from the Easter bunny this year. The couple spent their first Easter as parents on April 17. Priyanka and Nick grabbed photos in front of a massive set of bunny ears and more while celebrating the holiday. They went out to lunch together and even enjoyed Easter-themed cupcakes!

Priyanka and Nick didn’t post any photos of their baby girl on Easter. The couple has been adamantly about keeping their child out of the spotlight. They welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January 2022. They have yet to publicly reveal her name.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple said in a statement when confirming the arrival of their daughter. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

After their Easter celebrations, Priyanka and Nick took a walk on the beach together. Priyanka shared sweet photos and a video of her beachside stroll with her husband. “What dreams are made of,” she wrote on Instagram. Nick commented with a simple red heart.

Just a handful of weeks before celebrating Easter, Priyanka and Nick took part in Holi celebrations. “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed,” Priyanka captioned her Instagram post. The couple showed off major PDA in an adorable video.

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes. (Shutterstock)

The Jonas family as a whole is expanding in 2022. In addition to Nick and Priyanka’s little girl, Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 26, are expecting their second child together. They already have a daughter named Willa, now 1. Sophie’s pregnancy was confirmed in March 2022 when she stepped out with a growing baby bump. Kevin, 34, and Danielle Jonas, 35, have two daughters as well, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

More From Our Partners

ad