Priyanka Chopra Glows As She Cozies Up To Nick Jonas For Their First Easter As Parents



Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, got an extra special visit from the Easter bunny this year. The couple spent their first Easter as parents on April 17. Priyanka and Nick grabbed photos in front of a massive set of bunny ears and more while celebrating the holiday. They went out to lunch together and even enjoyed Easter-themed cupcakes!

Priyanka and Nick didn’t post any photos of their baby girl on Easter. The couple has been adamantly about keeping their child out of the spotlight. They welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January 2022. They have yet to publicly reveal her name.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple said in a statement when confirming the arrival of their daughter. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

View Related Gallery Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cutest Moments: See Photos On Red Carpets & More Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021

After their Easter celebrations, Priyanka and Nick took a walk on the beach together. Priyanka shared sweet photos and a video of her beachside stroll with her husband. “What dreams are made of,” she wrote on Instagram. Nick commented with a simple red heart.

Just a handful of weeks before celebrating Easter, Priyanka and Nick took part in Holi celebrations. “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed,” Priyanka captioned her Instagram post. The couple showed off major PDA in an adorable video.

The Jonas family as a whole is expanding in 2022. In addition to Nick and Priyanka’s little girl, Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 26, are expecting their second child together. They already have a daughter named Willa, now 1. Sophie’s pregnancy was confirmed in March 2022 when she stepped out with a growing baby bump. Kevin, 34, and Danielle Jonas, 35, have two daughters as well, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.