Kim Twins With Kourtney Kardashian In Blue Swimsuits For 43rd Birthday Tribute: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, posted a tribute to her sister Kourtney for her 43rd birthday and the photo she shared was amazing. Kim and Kourtney looked stunning in bright blue swimsuits while swimming in the ocean. Kourtney rocked a plunging V-neck one-piece with high-side bottoms. Kim on the other hand rocked a scoop neck top with matching high-waisted biker shorts.

Kim posted three photos in the slideshow with the caption, “Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

In all three photos, Kim and Kourtney looked like twins in their matching suits. In the second photo they posed in the sand, and in the third photo they showed off their backsides when they dove into the water.

Kim and Kourtney have been looking fabulous in their outfits lately. Just the other day, Kim looked like one of The Incredibles, Elastigirl, when she wore a tight black turtleneck top covered in a bright flame pattern tucked into a high-waisted red skirt with tight red pant boots.

Kim’s red leather wrap skirt cinched in her tiny waist and had a massive slit on the front revealing her red pointed-toe boot leggings. She accessorized her look with massive, oversized black Balenciaga Fluffy Sunglasses and a black Balenciaga Faux Fur Everyday Tote.

Meanwhile, Kourt was out in LA the other day rocking a high-waisted, skintight black mini skirt with an oversized white button-down crop top. She accessorized with a gold chain belt, leather knee-high Gia Borghini Rosie 8 Black Boots, and a Yohji Yamamoto Knitted Bag.