Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Beige Crop Top & High Slit Skirt For Revolve’s Coachella Party: Photos

Kim Kardashian wowed as she posed in her sexy outfit alongside others, including her younger sister Kendall Jenner and Revolve's CEO Michael Mente and Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona.

By:
April 17, 2022 11:25AM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 41, turned heads when she showed up to the 2022 Revolve Festival on Saturday. The Kardashians star wore a one-sleeved beige crop top and matching long skirt with a high slit as she mingled with other festival goers, including her sister Kendall Jenner. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle and paired her look with beige heels that had straps that crisscrossed all the way up to her knees.

The beauty also added cool shades to top off the outfit and posed for pics with Kendall and Revolve CEO Michael Mente and Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona. At one point, she gave a peace sign and kissing face to the cameras.

Kendall also looked incredible in a white sleeveless crop top and white drawstring pants. She added white and black sandals to the look and had her hair up in two braids. The model took to her Instagram story to share a video and pic of her in the eye-catching outfit as well as a pic of a sign for her 818 Tequila brand, which was on display at the festival.

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo in a previous photoshoot. (MEGA)

Before Kim and Kendall wowed at the Revolve Festival, they did so during other recent outings. Kendall showed up to the first night of the Coachella festival with her sister Kylie Jenner on April 15 and looked just as great as she did at the Revolve event. She wore a black sleeveless crop top and matching leather pants as she rocked out to some of the live music, and added a face mask to stay safe.

Kim recently also shared a cozy photo of her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson donning the clothes they wore at The Kardashians premiere while dining at a restaurant. She wore a figure-flattering metallic silver sleeveless dress and matching necklaces as her hair was pulled up with some strands hanging down and framing her face.

