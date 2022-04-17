Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Mark Holy Saturday With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma & Apollo: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made sure the Easter weekend was a family and friends affair! The “Don’t Speak” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (April 17) to share clips of the superstar couple celebrating Holy Saturday with the three sons she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The blended family lit candles in a church to celebrate the special day, and the couple’s BFF Carson Daly joined in!

Gwen brought her trademark style to the event, rocking a paisley shirt, graphic print leggings and large black rain boots. With her signature platinum blonde locks up in a top knot, she let her natural beauty take center stage by going virtually makeup free. Blake bundled up in a dark jacket and flannel shirt, while the three boys were dressed for the balmy weather as well. In another adorable shot, Gwen posed with Carson in front of a rustic church.

The outing came a day before Blake decided to embarrass himself by dressing up as the Easter Bunny. The country singer shared a hilarious video of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny in a gigantic pink costume on Sunday (April 17). The clip showed him walking down a hallway behind two dogs as he turns the corner to the sounds of people laughing hysterically at the grown man in the hare ensemble. “Happy Easter everybody. You’re welcome,” he captioned the silly clip. Gwen shared the clip to her own Instagram as well.

The couple — who married in July of 2021 – are going stronger than ever. Gwen even joined Blake on his concert tour recently. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was dressed to impress in a black crop top, cut off shorts and fishnet stockings for his San Diego stop a few weeks ago. She even got on stage to sing a duet with Blake!

Gwen and Blake married on Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch in a wedding officiated by Carson with her three sons in attendance. Gavin, however, was not at the wedding. Sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Gavin and Gwen “don’t have a relationship except for the kids” and “communicate as minimal as possible.”