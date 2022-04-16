Jennifer Garner Gets Epic 50th Birthday Surprise From Donny Osmond: ‘Knocked My Socks Off’

What a way to kick off one’s 50th! Jennifer Garner got the most adorable surprise for her big birthday, as she was serenaded by the iconic Donny Osmond! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (April 15), the Peppermint actress shared a video of a lunch outing with friends where she watched a video on her phone of Donny singing before he sneaks up behind her to gift her a cake and a song!

After Jennifer looked hilariously embarrassed, she jumped up to hug the former child star before she showed off the birthday cake which read “13 Going On 50,” a reference to her uber popular romantic comedy 13 Going On 30. Jennifer and Donny then sing a song together as the actress appears overcome with joy and cute humiliation.

“My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she captioned the clip, referring to Donny’s fashion choice of purple socks during his teeny bopper days. “He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny. ”

The 50th birthday surprise comes as Jennifer’s ex Ben Affleck just proposed to Jennifer Lopez. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that the birthday girl is “completely favorable” to the idea of the two reunited lovers getting hitched! “She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them. Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

As for Jennifer being invited to the nuptials, the insider revealed that it is a no-brainer. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source shared. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”