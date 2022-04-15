Tommy Marz Teams With The Smashing Pumpkins’ Jeff Schroeder For The Pop-spirational ‘15’

It’s rough growing up in the world. Once you hit those teenage years, you’re expected to have it all figured out. And once you get your love life settled, it all goes haywire once their dad gets a new job that requires them to move across the country. Such confusion and pain are at the heart of Tommy Marz’s “15,” the new song from the pop-powered singer-songwriter. Helping Tommy tell this tear-stained tale of two lovers torn apart is Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins, who comes in to deliver a blistering solo worthy of any classic power ballad. Together, Tommy and Jeff deliver a bop perfect for your summer fling, a vibrant track that covers the gambit of emotions that come with young love.

“I wanted to tell a familiar story that could resonate with a lot of people and possibly bring back some cherished memories,” Tommy shares with HollywoodLife. “‘15’ is about being a teenager in love, and the father of one of the teens needing to uproot the family. One’s first inclination may be to run away, but the further you get, the more you realize it might not be the right answer — you just hope that both of you turn out fine. However, you’ll never forget the day the other one had to leave, and that last moment together.”

Jeff, who is known for his work with the Pumpkins and his solo output, also shared how he came aboard the project. “Upon hearing ‘15’ the first time, I knew it was a song I wanted to be involved with,” said Jeff. “Tommy has a magical way of translating human experiences into the framework of a catchy pop song. I was honored that he gave me the artistic freedom to play both a melodic but high energy solo on the track.”

The partnership sees two prominent Korean-Americans come together for a pop-powered rock song that’s sure to fill the airwaves this coming summer. The two have worked in the past, co-producing and performing on the “For The Crew” virtual benefit show. The event helped raise money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“15” also sees production from Electropoint, a Billboard chart-topping producer. The song marks the third single from Tommy’s upcoming EP. Marz’s previous releases were his cover of Harry Styles’ “From the Dining Table,” and “Summer Treasure,” another collab with Electropoint. Both charted on the iTunes Top 20 and racked up over 250k streams (combined) on Spotify alone.