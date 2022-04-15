Why Leah Remini ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ For BFF J.Lo After Ben Affleck Engagement

Leah Remini is “thrilled” for her longtime best friend Jennifer Lopez, 52. A source close to the King of Queens alum, 51, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Leah’s thoughts on J.Lo’s recent engagement to Ben Affleck, 49.

“Leah couldn’t be more excited for Jen and she can’t even begin to imagine what a stunning bride she’s going to make,” the insider said. “Leah has been by Jen’s side through thick and thin over the years, and she’s also seen Jen go through her fair share of heartbreaks. Leah never could’ve guessed that Jen would be at this place in her life with Ben, and she’s so thrilled to see how happy he makes her best friend.”

“Although Jen hasn’t even really begun wedding planning yet, one thing she knows for sure is that she wants Leah involved no matter what,” a friend of the A-list actress said. “Whether that be in her bridal party or sharing her advice on some of the decisions, she will definitely play a huge role. Leah absolutely adores Ben and they’ve built a really strong bond. Leah thinks they’re incredible together and she can’t wait to see her best friend walk down the aisle.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More Jennifer Lopez and <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/ben-affleck/">Ben Affleck</a> are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their amovie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA. Click through the gallery to see their cutest photos as a couple! Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss in front of the cameras while dropping off his son Samuel at his swimming class in Pacific Palisades. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The former American Idol judge and the Batman star revealed the exciting news on April 8 that they plan on tying the knot. J.Lo took to social media just four days later and shared details surrounding the romantic proposal about how Ben popped the question for the second time.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote in her “On The JLo” newsletter which she sent out on Apr. 12. The singer revealed that the Justice League actor asked her to marry him while she was naked! “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

Meanwhile, Leah, who has been friends with J.Lo for nearly 20 years, took to social media on March 16 and hilariously trolled her bestie. She shared a throwback video of her and the pop star hanging out poolside. The actress joked with J.Lo about her inability to not look fabulous, “So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool. right?” Leah said in the clip. “OK, here’s me… normal.” She turned the camera to face her as she was wearing a baseball cap.

She then turned the camera to face the “Jenny From The Block” singer who was wearing a stylish orange swimsuit with a colorful headwrap and accessories. “Look at this one! Headwrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once?” Leah exclaimed. “Just be normal once!” Jennifer burst out laughing as the Kevin Can Wait actress playfully tackled her, declaring, “You’re such a jerk-off!”