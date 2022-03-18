Leah Remini Trolls BFF Jennifer Lopez For Sexy Pool Attire: ‘Can You Be Ugly Once?’

Leah Remini is in awe of Jennifer Lopez just like the rest of us and teased her for never looking ‘ugly’ while they hung out poolside.

Leah Remini is wondering the same thing that we all are as she teases her bestie Jennifer Lopez. The King Of Queens actress shared a throwback video of her and the pop star hanging out poolside. The actress joked with J.Lo about her inability to not look fabulous, “So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool. right?” Remini said in the clip. “OK, here’s me… normal.” She turned the camera to face her as she was wearing a baseball cap.

She then turned the camera to face the “Jenny From The Block” singer who was wearing a stylish orange swimsuit with a colorful headwrap and accessories. “Look at this one! Headwrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once?” Leah exclaimed. “Just be normal once!” Jennifer burst out laughing as the Kevin Can Wait actress playfully tackled her, declaring, “You’re such a jerk-off!”

The video dates back to 2014, which shows how long the two have been friends. The two had spent some time vacationing at the Hamptons and J.Lo actually initially posted the video. In fact, she is one of the friends who stuck by her when she joined, and eventually quit, the church of Scientology. The two also collaborated with each other on the 2018 film The Second Act. The “On The Floor” singer produced and starred in the film while Leah played Joan.

On top of their friendship, the two are also happily in committed romantic relationships. Leah has been married to Angelo Pagán since 2003. Meanwhile, J.Lo rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. The world first fell in love with Bennifer when they first started in 2002 but they ended up splitting not too long after in 2004.

But now they’re back together and going strong! “I feel so very lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” the Marry Me star told People. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” She expects their relationship will go the distance this time around too. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she added.