‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: K. Michelle Refuses To Let Kastan Work With Another Woman

Dr. Ish reveals the next exercise is a spouse swap in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’ K. Michelle is adamant about she and Kastan not taking part in the exercise.

The couples are assigned to shoot a sexy music video in the April 14 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, but there’s a big catch. Dr. Ish tells the couples that this will be a spouse swap, so they’ll be filming with someone who is not their partner.

Right away, K. Michelle is not on board with this exercise. “I don’t like switching,” she says. “I don’t want to switch my man. I don’t share.”

Dr. Ish promises that this exercise is part of the Marriage Boot Camp process, and there is “always a method to the madness.” Despite Dr. Ish’s reassurances, K. Michelle doesn’t change her mind.

“I am concerned with putting some stuff out there in the universe,” K. Michelle says. “These are beautiful women that I don’t want to speak this existence. Every time I sing a song, it happens.” K. Michelle still refuses to take part in the exercise and walks away.

K. Michelle and Kastan, who is a dentist, have been dating for about 5 years. However, they have known each other since high school. K. Michelle wanted to date someone who is not in the music industry. Both K. Michelle and Kastan are ready to start a family, so they’ve come to Marriage Boot Camp to work on their relationship and find out if they want to take the next step forward together.

The synopsis for the April 14 episode reads, “Jealousy is lit when Dr. Ish has the Boot Campers swap romantic partners for the day to perform a sexy dance. A1 is caught in the middle when Lyrica and K Michelle’s past feud resurfaces, and Boo shows a side that no one expects.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.