Jodie Sweetin’s Daughter Looks Exactly Like Mom In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You Make Me Proud’

Jodie Sweetin, Zoie Laurel May Herpin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jodie Sweetin, Beatrix Coyle and Zoie Herpin 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jun 2018
Studio City, CA - Jodie Sweetin take her daughters to the Farmer's Market on Sunday with friends.
Jodie Sweetin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle, Zoie Laurel May Herpin 'Descendants 2' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2017
Zoie Laurel May Herpin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, Jodie Sweetin, and Justin Hodak attend the premiere of "Fuller House" on in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Fuller House" - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2016
Birthday baby! Jodie Sweetin’s little girl is 14 and now the spitting image of the actress. The Fuller House star, 40, took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Zoie and the “helpful, kind, hilarious” young woman she’s become on her birthday Wednesday, Apr. 13, sharing a sweet carousel of photos from the big day.
In the snaps, Zoie smiled while enjoying her birthday cake surrounded by family. It looked like Zoie, who was donning a cute pink PJ set and bunny ears in the snaps, had outgrown her mom, who had to bend awkwardly to snap a photo with her eldest.

The post also included a heartfelt caption praising her daughter and recapping the day. “Yesterday was my first born baby’s 14th birthday!!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe it. Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can’t tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming. he is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more.”

Jodie went into a little more detail about the day, adding, “She got treats from her fabulous friends at school, the Pre-K class she helps with sang Happy Birthday to her (adorable!), my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo’s favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate! A perfect day!”

Jodie Sweetin, Zoie Laurel May Herpin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle
Jodie Sweetin has two daughters: Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Then she struck a reflective tone and talked about parenthood, writing, “They say ‘The days are long, but the years are short’ when you’re raising kids… man, that hit me hard yesterday. It’s almost high school time for her… here’s to new adventures Zo.” Then, it was a message for her daughter which said, I’m ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!”

Jodie shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin. She is also mom to daughter Beatrix, from her relationship with Morty Coyle. Jodie announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski in Jan. 2022.