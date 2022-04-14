Jodie Sweetin’s Daughter Looks Exactly Like Mom In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You Make Me Proud’

The post also included a heartfelt caption praising her daughter and recapping the day. “Yesterday was my first born baby’s 14th birthday!!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe it. Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can’t tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming. he is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more.”

Jodie went into a little more detail about the day, adding, “She got treats from her fabulous friends at school, the Pre-K class she helps with sang Happy Birthday to her (adorable!), my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo’s favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate! A perfect day!”

Then she struck a reflective tone and talked about parenthood, writing, “They say ‘The days are long, but the years are short’ when you’re raising kids… man, that hit me hard yesterday. It’s almost high school time for her… here’s to new adventures Zo.” Then, it was a message for her daughter which said, I’m ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!”

Jodie shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin. She is also mom to daughter Beatrix, from her relationship with Morty Coyle. Jodie announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski in Jan. 2022.