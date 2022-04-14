Jennifer Aydin Says The ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Was ‘Emotionally Draining’: ‘Andy Was Scolding Us’

While it’s still going to a few weeks before The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs, the ladies filmed the season-ending special on March 31, and according to Jennifer Aydin, it was “action-packed”. During an appearance on Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! — HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast — on Monday, April 11, Jennifer told us “[the reunion] was very emotionally draining, and it was exhausting. It was a long day. There were many times where we were just talking in circles. Some resolution was made, [and] some was not”.

Dolores Catania previously said it was the “worst reunion” she’s ever been a part of, so we asked Jennifer about Dolores’ statement, and whether she felt the same way, but she had different feelings. She told us, “It wasn’t the worst reunion I’ve been a part of. [But] I could see why she would say that.” She wouldn’t say more than that but we suspect that means there will be plenty of drama.

And speaking of drama at the reunion, a previous report by Page Six claimed that Joe Gorga stormed off set over a fight with his niece and Teresa Giudice‘s daughter, Gia. When we asked Jennifer about that gossip, she simply said, “I don’t know how that story got out there. I’m not going to comment on that.”

Oh and remember when Andy Cohen said Teresa wouldn’t be able to yell at the reunion due to getting her appendix out just days before filming? Well, Jennifer said Teresa still yelled, even though she wasn’t supposed to. “Nothing could hold Teresa down,” she said. “She’s a spitfire. She is Teresa Giudice, and you know, she does yell. I think we all had moments where we were screaming — sometimes on top of each other, and Andy was scolding us, trying to keep us in check. He was like, ‘Will everyone just shut up?!'” Sounds like a reunion we’ll thoroughly enjoy.

Want more? Listen to the full interview on iTunes or Spotify! Plus, new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.