Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Sexy Bodysuit While Showing Off Her New Sneakers

Hailie Jade is ‘fresh’ in new sneakers! The influencer rocked a sexy, sporty fit on Monday, showing off her stylish new footwear from brand partner Puma.

Hailie Jade is funky and “fresh” in a cool outfit and brand new sneakers! Eminem‘s daughter posted the sporty chic look to her Instagram on April 11, wearing a sexy, high-cut black bodysuit tucked into high-waisted leather pants. She accessorized the ’90s-style outfit with a white bucket hat and rectangular-sized white sunglasses, also rocking some new sneakers that had a white, black, and lime green colorway. “nothin’ like the sweet smell of fresh sneakers- i mean, fresh air,” the 26-year-old captioned the post, also sharing that she was wearing Puma’s “kosmo rider sneakers,” tagging the brand and noting she was a “#pumapartner.”

The young model is always rocking some kind of cool, chic look! In a March 29 Instagram post, she again looked fabulous in a low-cut, tight white crop top that was more of a bralette than a top. She captioned her photo, “pop of color,” as she styled her top with a pair of skintight, black high-waisted leather pants and a bright blue blazer. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, a gold choker necklace, and repped her hometown with a Detroit baseball cap.

In addition to her fabulous styles, Hailie shared an adorable post with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Feb.15, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The pair appeared to have taken a romantic holiday celebration as they kissed with a gorgeous view of the sunset on the West Coast. Hailie showed her love to Evan with a cute caption, alluding to Monday’s holiday: “yesterday & everyday,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

For the pic, Hailie sported a denim jacket and small gold hooped earrings in the photo. Her hoops matched the chain on her black Gucci purse, as she leaned up to give Evan a kiss. Evan dressed in a simple navy blue sweater and a pair of black jeans as he kissed Hailie. They clearly had the best, most scenic view to celebrate their love!