Carrie Underwood Channels Pink With Acrobatic Moves At CMT Awards

The CMT Awards red carpet lit up when Carrie Underwood arrived! The Grammy winner looked incredible, and then slayed the stage with a performance later on.

Carrie Underwood is the most award star in CMT Music Awards history, and she definitely looked like the queen she is while walking the red carpet at the 2022 show on April 11. Carrie is always a staple at the CMT Awards, and this year was no different. The gorgeous country singer looked beyond amazing as she walked the red carpet in a sparkly purple mini dress, which was covered with black animal print.

To complete her red carpet look, Carrie had her hair styled in loose waves, with the locks swept over one shoulder. Her makeup was also on point, as she wore eye shadow to match the dress and dark liner around her eyes. Carrie’s red carpet appearance came ahead of her performance at the show. She s sang her newest hit song, “Ghost Story”, during the show. Earlier this month, she debuted the song at the Grammy Awards with the first live performance.

.@carrieunderwood left it all on the #CMTAwards stage with her haunting performance of “Ghost Story” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/y6X8HNivuM — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

During her CMT Awards performance, Carrie pulled out some tricks we’ve never seen from her before! For the performance, she changed into a jumpsuit with one leg complete with fabric and the other styled in short shorts. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun as she belted out “Ghost Story.” The performance was complete with acrobats soaring through the air alongside Carrie. By the end of the song, Carrie partook in the aerial moves herself, too.

In addition to performing, Carrie is also up for two awards at the event. Her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is one of the three finalists for Video of the Year, going up against Kane Brown and Cody Johnson. Fans have been voting for their favorite videos for weeks, and Carrie and Jason are in the top three finalists from a nominee group that started out much larger! The video is also up for Duo/Group Video of the Year.

Carrie already has 23 CMT Awards under her belt, so she’s definitely no stranger to this show! This awards season is kicking off an exciting time for the singer, as she recently announced that she’ll be dropping her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June. This will be her first album with all new songs since Cry Pretty in 2018. In 2020, Carrie dropped a Christmas album, My Gift, followed by a Gospel album, My Savior, in 2021, but both records were mostly covers.