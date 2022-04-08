Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband And Daughters Applaud Her Confirmation At WH Ceremony

Patrick G. Jackson sat proudly with his daughters Talia and Leila, as they celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband Patrick G. Jackson and their daughters Talia and Leila all beamed with pride at the celebration ceremony for the designated Supreme Court Justice’s confirmation on Friday April 8. Ketanji’s husband and daughters looked so excited to see Ketanji deliver a tearful and powerful speech to celebrate the historic occasion. “It took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she proclaimed.

Earlier in her speech, Ketanji thanked her extended family for attending the White House ceremony, before specifically mentioning her daughters. “To my daughters, Talia and Leila. I bet you’d never thought you’d get to skip school by spending a day at the White House,” she joked, before gushing about how special they are to her. “This is all pretty exciting for me as well, but nothing has brought me greater joy than being your mother. I love you very much.”

After the two girls, Ketanji thanked her husband for his endless support throughout their marriage. “Patrick, thank you for everything you’ve done for me over these past 25 years of our marriage. You’ve done everything to support and encourage me, and it is you who’ve made this moment possible. Your steadfast love gave me the courage to move in this direction,” she said.” Above all, she was happy that he consistently believed in her. “I don’t know that I believed you when you said that I could do this, but now, I do,” she joked. “For that I’m forever grateful.”

Patrick looked incredibly excited for his wife, and Talia and Leila for their mom, as they watched her accept this historic honor. President Joe Biden asked Patrick, Talia and Leila to all stand during his speech to applaud their support throughout Ketanji’s confirmation hearings. “You have enormous dignity, and it communicates to people. It’s contagious, and it matters. It matters a lot. Maybe that’s not surprising if you look who sat behind her during those hearings,” he said before inviting the family to stand.

After inviting the family to stand, Biden shared a funny story, showing that maybe some day Ketanji will try for another political office. “I’m going to tell you what Talia said. I said, ‘It’s hard being the daughter or son of a famous person.’ I said, ‘Imagine what it’s like being president.’ She said, ‘She may be!’ I could’t agree more,” he said with a laugh.

Before pointing out her family, the President demonstrated how well Ketanji handled the confirmation process, while also calling out Republicans for the harsh line of questioning that they put her through. “I knew the person I nominated would be put through a painful and difficult confirmation process, but I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson’s put through was well beyond that. It was verbal abuse: the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vial, baseless assertions and accusations,” he said. “In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses!”

Ketanji’s husband and daughters weren’t the only family members who attended the special ceremony. She also thanked her parents and brother Ketajh as well as her in-laws, including Patrick’s parents and brothers and sisters, for attending. She also thanked those around the country watching at home, before beginning to thank her mentors in the legal field.