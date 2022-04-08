See Pics

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband And Daughters Applaud Her Confirmation At WH Ceremony

ketanji brown jackson joe biden
Shutterstock
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington Supreme Court Vacancy, Washington, United States - 18 Feb 2022
United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks commemorating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson historic, bipartisan US Senate confirmation of Judge Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden Commemmorates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation as an Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 08 Apr 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) speaks at an event as US President Joe Biden (C) smiles with confirmed Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) to celebrate Jackson's confirmation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 April 2022. Jackson will join the Supreme Court in a few months. Biden and Justice Jackson during Event on the South Lawn, Washington, USA - 08 Apr 2022
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson and daughter Leila Jackson arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, in Washington Biden Supreme Court, Washington, United States - 08 Apr 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Patrick G. Jackson sat proudly with his daughters Talia and Leila, as they celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband Patrick G. Jackson and their daughters Talia and Leila all beamed with pride at the celebration ceremony for the designated Supreme Court Justice’s confirmation on Friday April 8. Ketanji’s husband and daughters looked so excited to see Ketanji deliver a tearful and powerful speech to celebrate the historic occasion. “It took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she proclaimed.

Patrick arrives at the ceremony with Talia (right) and Leila (center) to see the speech. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

Earlier in her speech, Ketanji thanked her extended family for attending the White House ceremony, before specifically mentioning her daughters. “To my daughters, Talia and Leila. I bet you’d never thought you’d get to skip school by spending a day at the White House,” she joked, before gushing about how special they are to her. “This is all pretty exciting for me as well, but nothing has brought me greater joy than being your mother. I love you very much.”

Patrick and Leila smile at each other during the ceremony on the White House lawn. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

US President Joe Biden and Associate Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the US Senate votes on her confirmation to the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 April 2022. Biden and Ketanjia Brown Jackson watch as the Senate votes on her confirmation to the SCOTUS, Washington, USA - 07 Apr 2022
United States President Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama embrace after making remarks on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. In his remarks, President Biden announced additional actions to save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care. Biben Announces an Expansion of the ACA, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 05 Apr 2022
President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event about the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington Biden, Washington, United States - 05 Apr 2022

After the two girls, Ketanji thanked her husband for his endless support throughout their marriage. “Patrick, thank you for everything you’ve done for me over these past 25 years of our marriage. You’ve done everything to support and encourage me, and it is you who’ve made this moment possible. Your steadfast love gave me the courage to move in this direction,” she said.”  Above all, she was happy that he consistently believed in her. “I don’t know that I believed you when you said that I could do this, but now, I do,” she joked. “For that I’m forever grateful.”

Patrick looked incredibly excited for his wife, and Talia and Leila for their mom, as they watched her accept this historic honor. President Joe Biden asked Patrick, Talia and Leila to all stand during his speech to applaud their support throughout Ketanji’s confirmation hearings. “You have enormous dignity, and it communicates to people. It’s contagious, and it matters. It matters a lot. Maybe that’s not surprising if you look who sat behind her during those hearings,” he said before inviting the family to stand.

President Biden celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation at the White House. (Shutterstock)

After inviting the family to stand, Biden shared a funny story, showing that maybe some day Ketanji will try for another political office. “I’m going to tell you what Talia said. I said, ‘It’s hard being the daughter or son of a famous person.’ I said, ‘Imagine what it’s like being president.’ She said, ‘She may be!’ I could’t agree more,” he said with a laugh.

Before pointing out her family, the President demonstrated how well Ketanji handled the confirmation process, while also calling out Republicans for the harsh line of questioning that they put her through. “I knew the person I nominated would be put through a painful and difficult confirmation process, but I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson’s put through was well beyond that. It was verbal abuse: the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vial, baseless assertions and accusations,” he said. “In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses!”

Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

Ketanji’s husband and daughters weren’t the only family members who attended the special ceremony. She also thanked her parents and brother Ketajh as well as her in-laws, including Patrick’s parents and brothers and sisters, for attending. She also thanked those around the country watching at home, before beginning to thank her mentors in the legal field.

 