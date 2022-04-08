Cameron Diaz Goes Makeup-Free & Dresses Down For Solo Outing: Photos

The former actress looked incredible as she showed off her natural beauty for a fun day of retail therapy.

Cameron Diaz may not be appearing on the big screen anymore, but she still looks like a movie star! The retired actress, 49, was spotted looking as gorgeous as ever while enjoying some retail therapy in Santa Monica, California on Thursday (April 7). She let her natural beauty shine as went virtually makeup free while taking over the tony Los Angeles neighborhood in an all-black casual ensemble, as seen in photos here.

Since calling it quits with Hollywood following her role in 2014’s Annie, Cameron has kept an extremely private and low-key lifestyle with her husband Benji Madden and their daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed in December 2019. The happy couple were spotted out together in December, however, for some holiday shopping, where they rocked matching black wardrobes, including dark sunglasses.

The adorable pair wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. A year later, Cameron revealed to Andy Cohen that she and Benji had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.” Last September, she echoed the sentiment during her appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”

It’s clear Benji is just as smitten, as he penned a sweet birthday message for his wife when she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. Alongside the post of one of his paintings, Benji wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”