‘The Home Edit’ Star Clea Shearer Has Breast Cancer & Will Have Double Mastectomy

The Netflix star revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and explained why she has decided to undergo a double mastectomy.

Clea Shearer is having a double mastectomy the day after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis on April 7. The Home Edit star took to social media and bravely opened up about her condition, explaining that she first found a lump in late February and plans to undergo the mastectomy on April 8.

“I have breast cancer. It’s a hard thing to say, but it’s easier than keeping it to myself,” the expert organizer began in a lengthy post. “I’m having a double mastectomy tomorrow (prayers are welcome!), and I wanted to say a few words before I do. I found a lump myself the last week of February. I had been trying to make an appt with my OB for several months, and even when I told them I found a lump, they couldn’t accommodate me.”

“I had to request a mammogram from my general doctor, which led to an ultrasound, and then an emergency triple biopsy. I have two tumors, 1 cm each, that are aggressive and fast moving – but I caught it early. Had I not taken this upon myself, I would be in a completely different situation right now,” she continued.

The Netflix star explained why she decided to make her “personal choice” public. “Sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful. If I can convince any of you to self-examine on a regular basis, self-advocate always, and to prioritize your health over your busy schedules – then this will have meant something,” Clea added. “It’s also important to note that I was under 40 when these tumors formed, and have no history of breast cancer in my family. Even if cancer feels improbable, it’s still very possible.”

“I have to admit, for the first few days I endured the ‘why me’ feelings. But quickly, I started to think ‘honestly, why NOT me?!’ I have all the support, resources, and a platform to help other people through this. So if anyone has to have breast cancer, I’ll gladly let it be me. Thank you for being on this journey. I love our community, and you mean more to me than you’ll ever know,” she signed off with a heart emoji.