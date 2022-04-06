Teresa Giudice Attacks Margaret Josephs In Wild New ‘RHONJ’ Preview: Watch

Fans are saying the old table-flipping Teresa Giudice is back in the latest preview of ‘RHONJ’ as she throws drinks and food at Margaret Josephs during a tense altercation.

Margaret Josephs is the new target of Teresa Giudice‘s wrath in a preview for Real Housewives of New Jersey! The Garden State gals start to go at it while the group is out having dinner in Nashville as tensions raise seemingly over ongoing rumors/conversations about Teresa’s future husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“You know everybody, Margaret,” Teresa sarcastically says to Marge. “Why? Because you said that I spread the rumors about Luis?” Marge claps back, referring to surfaced rumors about Luis partaking in domestic abuse and being sex-obsessed. Marge then calls Teresa a “sick, disgusting liar” causing the mom-of-four to shove the drinks and food onto Marge — a definite throwback to the OG’s early days on the show.

As the group looks shocked and appalled at the behavior, Teresa’s brother, Joe Giudice, can be heard saying, “What are we doing, what are we doing?!”

Marge then snarls, “F–king b–ch,” as cast member Traci Lynn Johnson holds her back.

Tensions have definitely been high with Teresa and Margaret all season, and those tensions have risen intensely the past few weeks of the show. After they went head-to-head a few weeks ago during the group’s team-building retreat, their conflict spilled over into the most recent episode as well. Due to that, Teresa doesn’t want anyone to be friends with Margaret, so she did her best to make Margaret look like a bad person while at the climbing activity that Traci had planned.

The fight between the women eventually blew up into a bigger ordeal than it needed to be, and Teresa got so heated that she left the event early. When it came time for another event — Dolores Catania‘s charity softball game— Teresa pretended like nothing was wrong. Perhaps she was trying to play nice so the women would wear the athletic clothes she brought for them, but Traci and Marge weren’t having it. After Teresa’s daughter Gia condemned Marge for not supporting her mom, Teresa turned around to make fun of Marge’s weight at the game, saying her butt wouldn’t “jiggle” if she chose to wear the leggings she brought.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.