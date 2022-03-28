Breaking News

‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Reveals Why Teresa Giudice Was Hospitalized: She’s In ‘Tremendous’ Pain

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Dolores Catania said that she has talked to Teresa Giudice since she’s been hospitalized and that she’s ‘in a tremendous amount of pain.’

Dolores Catania has given The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an update on how her pal Teresa Giudice is doing after her daughter Gia Giudice shared a snap of the Housewife in the hospital. “She had her appendix out,” Dolores told E! News on March 28. “Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain.”

Dolores and Teresa have spoken and based on that conversation, Dolores could tell that “she’s not well.” “She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad,” she continued. “She’s in a tremendous amount of pain.” Tre was first admitted into the hospital on March 23. RHONJ viewers learned she was hospitalized from Gia’s Instagram Story update. She uploaded a pic of her mom in a hospital bed wearing a mask. “Such a trooper. I love you,” she wrote alongside the pic. “Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @TeresaGiudice.”

Fans were surely worried to see Teresa in the hospital and at the time, all we knew was that she was undergoing surgery. “Teresa was admitted to the hospital [Wednesday night] and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure [Thursday morning]. She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes,” Teresa’s rep told HollywoodLife.

Teresa’s medical emergency comes as an eventful Season 12 of RHONJ has been playing out on our TVs. Tre has been showing off her classically explosive personality, especially when it comes to those who question her fiance (boyfriend at the time), Luis Ruelas.

Her target for this season has been Margaret Josephs who has been persistent about talking about Luis’ controversial rumors and Jennifer Aydin’s husband’s affair. In the most recent episode, Teresa lost her cool at the adventure park. She complained about the activity, refused to do it and then took aim at Margaret in a confrontation that took the drama to the next level. Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode of RHONJ to see how the rest of the fight goes down.