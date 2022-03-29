‘RHONJ’: Teresa Body Shames Margaret, Says Her Butt Shouldn’t ‘Jiggle’ Like It Does

It was the Giudices versus Margaret Josephs on the March 29 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when both Gia and Teresa accused Margaret of being a ‘bitch’ and ‘looking sh*tty’.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs are slowly but surely becoming mortal enemies. That became pretty clear during the March 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when their fight from last week spilled into this week.

As you may recall from the previous episode of RHONJ, Teresa didn’t like that Jennifer Aydin had forgiven Margaret for exposing Bill’s affair. Especially because Margaret has been so vocal about Luis Ruela‘s questionable past. Because of that, Teresa doesn’t want anyone to be friends with Margaret, so she did her best to make Margaret look like a bad person at the tree climbing activity that Traci Johnson had planned.

Teresa said Margaret “looks shi*ty” because of the way she exposed Bill’s affair. Teresa said that had it not been for Margaret, no one would have even known about it. Obviously, that was a hypocritical statement since Teresa doesn’t think she did anything wrong when she did the same thing. Last season, she tried exposing a rumor about Evan Goldschneider cheating on Jackie, and at the time, no one knew about any sort of rumor about Evan until Teresa told everyone and anyone that she came across.

Anyway, Teresa and Margaret’s fight eventually blew up into a bigger ordeal than it needed to be, and everyone got involved. And the subject of the yelling eventually went back to Jackie’s analogy about Gia Giudice last season, but Margaret said Teresa was just trying to deflect and take the attention off of Luis’ past and all the claims about him being abusive to his exes. Teresa got so heated that she left the event early, but when it came time for another event — Dolores Catania‘s charity softball event — Teresa pretended like nothing was wrong… just so she could get the girls to wear the athletic clothes she’s trying to sell to the public.

Margaret and Traci actually refused to wear Teresa’s workout clothes after the way she treated them (Teresa had previously gone after Traci for asking too many question about Luis’ past), and many of the ladies agreed with their decision. Dolores, unsurprisingly, tried defending Teresa, but Margaret wouldn’t budge. Even after Teresa showed up and asked them all to put her leggings on.

Margaret said, “We’re good”, and Teresa didn’t like it. Then, her mini-me daughter, Gia, jumped into the mix and told Margaret that she should wear the leggings because they’re not very different from the ones Margaret already had on. Gia further claimed that her mom supports them in all of their endeavors, but Margaret tried telling Gia that that wasn’t the point. Gia couldn’t believe that Margaret wouldn’t support her mom (really, Gia?), so she went into the bathroom and told Teresa that Margaret was acting like a “bitch” to her.

Then, when the ladies started playing softball, Teresa joked about how Margaret looked overweight. She said that Margaret’s butt wouldn’t “jiggle” if she was wearing her leggings. Traci overheard and couldn’t believe that Teresa would “body shame” one of them. But Teresa laughed and thought she was being funny. Margaret didn’t seem amused, and if we’re being honest, it wasn’t a good look for Teresa.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.