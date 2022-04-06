Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes For Good American Ad

khloe kardashian
Sasha Samsonova/Good American
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian rocks double denim as she exits Nobu with friends. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian wears a silver latex bikini top and matching pants as she and sister Khloe Kardashian drive to her Skims pop-up event in Miami. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA839911_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian puts on a sultry display donning all black and leather as she steps out to party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. A fight broke out outside as groups waited to get in at about 3:30 am. Shots were fired leaving three people injured with gunshot wounds. Pictured: Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Khloe Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she put her incredibly toned figure on display in a pair of short denim shorts & a tiny crop top for a new Good American ad.

Khloe Kardashian starred in a new ad for Good American’s new Sustainable Denim collection and she looked better than ever in a tiny crop top and short shorts. The 37-year-old rocked a sleeveless, high neck white crop top that put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, distressed denim shorts.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a crop top & denim shorts for a new Good American ad promoting the new Sustainable Denim collection. (Sasha Samsonova/Good American)

The black and white photo was stunning and Khloe had her short, shoulder-length blonde hair down in voluminous curls. As for her makeup, she added a nude matte lip and a sultry smokey eye.

Good American’s new collection of Sustainable Denim is made from organic and recycled cotton and “features over 100 styles in every size, every rise, every wash, and all the details customers know and love. Plus the brand recently became B Corp Certified, because great denim is about more than just looking good. Good American offers fully inclusive sizes ranging from 00-32+.”

Related Gallery

Stars In Short Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & Other Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes

Doja Cat Lollapalooza Brazil music festival, Autodromo Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 25 Mar 2022
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lady Gaga looks great in white shorts and a pink sweatshirt with matching sunglasses as she stops at the Trancas Country Market to pick up coffee to go. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen takes a leisurely stroll with her dog on the beach in Costa Rica on Saturday. The top model has been enjoying an extended vacation ith her family following husband, Tom Brady's retirement announcement. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe has been hitting the gym every single day for intense workouts and her hard work is seriously paying off. Just recently Khloe hit the gym in fuchsia high-waisted Bo + Tee High Waisted Leggings with a matching pink Bo + Tee Purpose Cross Back Sports Bra in Dark Pink.

Meanwhile, the day before that, Khloe rocked another sexy workout look. She wore a powder blue Bo + Tee Circuit sports bra and matching, high-waisted Superset leggings. Another one of our favorite recent workout sets from her was her pale pink Bo + Tee set featuring the Energy Seamless Full Length Leggings and matching Strength Seamless Plunge Neck Sports Bra.