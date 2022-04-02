See Comment

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Says She Has ‘Butt Implants’: So ‘Silly’

P&P/MEGA
Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian, Emma Grede and Gunnar Peterson celebrate the launch of Good American Activewear on the rooftop of Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, Seattle, USA - 03 August 2018 WEARING GOOD AMERICAN
Khloe Kardashian spotted at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood wearing stunning sheer purple Mugler dress. Khloe was joined by longtime bff Khadijah Haqq to celebrate her and twin Malikas 39th birthday.Pictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL5295202 090322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian shows off her curves in tight black jeans as she arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood, CAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1385008 031116 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian responded to a social media user who wrote that you could ‘see her implants’ while she was ‘stretching’ in one of her videos reposted on a fan Instagram page.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is keeping it light when it comes to people accusing her of having butt implants. One of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fan pages reposted a video her stretching in a workout room while wearing a fuchsia sports bra and tight leggings, and when one troll pointed out that you could “see her implants” in the area of her behind, it didn’t take long for the reality star to respond and correct the critic.

“lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad 😂,” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian’s response to a troll who accused her of having butt implants. (Courtesy of Instagram)

The page owner then shared another post that included a screenshot of Khloe’s response and fans were quick to comment about their thoughts. One fan called the critics “haters” and another shared “One minute they saying she had a bbl, next minute they sayin she got implants…”

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Pics

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian rocks double denim as she exits Nobu with friends. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian wears a silver latex bikini top and matching pants as she and sister Khloe Kardashian drive to her Skims pop-up event in Miami. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA839911_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian puts on a sultry display donning all black and leather as she steps out to party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. A fight broke out outside as groups waited to get in at about 3:30 am. Shots were fired leaving three people injured with gunshot wounds. Pictured: Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Despite the speculation over her having “butt Implants,” Khloe said that the only plastic surgery she’s had was a nose job and “injections,” during an interview on the KUWTK finale special last year. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’” she recalled to Andy Cohen, the host of the special . “I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian during a previous outing. (P&P/MEGA)

As far as the “injections,” the beauty admitted to having some done in her face but said she doesn’t do Botox because she “responded horribly” to it in the past. She also opened up about how being on on a reality show and in the public eye has brought out feelings of insecurity.

“When the show first started, I was very secure,” she explained. “Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then, I had a good run of being secure. Then, I think recently, I’ve become insecure again. I guess it just goes up and down.”