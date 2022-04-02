Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Says She Has ‘Butt Implants’: So ‘Silly’

Khloe Kardashian responded to a social media user who wrote that you could ‘see her implants’ while she was ‘stretching’ in one of her videos reposted on a fan Instagram page.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is keeping it light when it comes to people accusing her of having butt implants. One of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fan pages reposted a video her stretching in a workout room while wearing a fuchsia sports bra and tight leggings, and when one troll pointed out that you could “see her implants” in the area of her behind, it didn’t take long for the reality star to respond and correct the critic.

“lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad 😂,” she wrote.

The page owner then shared another post that included a screenshot of Khloe’s response and fans were quick to comment about their thoughts. One fan called the critics “haters” and another shared “One minute they saying she had a bbl, next minute they sayin she got implants…”

Despite the speculation over her having “butt Implants,” Khloe said that the only plastic surgery she’s had was a nose job and “injections,” during an interview on the KUWTK finale special last year. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’” she recalled to Andy Cohen, the host of the special . “I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

As far as the “injections,” the beauty admitted to having some done in her face but said she doesn’t do Botox because she “responded horribly” to it in the past. She also opened up about how being on on a reality show and in the public eye has brought out feelings of insecurity.

“When the show first started, I was very secure,” she explained. “Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then, I had a good run of being secure. Then, I think recently, I’ve become insecure again. I guess it just goes up and down.”