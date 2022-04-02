See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Daughter True, 3, After Shading Blac Chyna’s Child Support Comments: Photos

khloe kardashian true
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian Appears Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Her Serial Cheater Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress Maralee Nichols Khloe Kardashian is Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about with daughter True after shading Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna over recent comments.

She’ll stand up on her word! Khloe Kardashian had no problem smiling and waving to the paparazzi while out with daughter True, 3 after she seemingly shaded her brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna, who recently claimed she gets “no child support” from Rob. The mother-daughter pair were too cute as always, and Khloe even held True in her arm at one point as they enjoyed the sunny day.

khloe kardashian true
Khloe Kardashian smiled at paparazzi and held daughter True’s hand close after seemingly shading Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chnya for her comments on Rob’s “lack of child support.” (BACKGRID)

Khloe held True close as the duo strolled together in the sunshine, rocking similarly stylish but oppositely colored looks. While Khloe chose head-to-to black, including her visor-style sunglasses, True looked too cute in a pink and purple ensemble, complete with a patterned athletic onesie, purple sandals, and a comfy purple windbreaker. Making sure to hold tight to True, and even lifting her up into her arms at one point to True’s clear delight, Khloe managed to juggle her keys and water bottle in the other hand. Talk about a mom on the go!

khloe kardashian true thompson
True couldn’t have looked happier as Khloe lifted her into her arms as they strolled together. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

True Thompson -- Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter

los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian Appears Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Her Serial Cheater Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress Maralee Nichols Khloe Kardashian is Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Jan 2022

Khloe’s adorable outing with True comes as she’s in full-family mode, and focused on protecting younger brother Rob. After Blac Chyna tweeted about apparently needing to sell three of her cars due to no “support” and being a “single mother.” After the tweet was posted by IG account The Shade Room, Rob had his own claims to make in the comments. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” Rob commented.

Rapper Tyga, who was also called out in that he shares a child with Chyna, had similar comments to make. After sharing he pays $40k for his daughters schooling and has her from Monday-Friday, he even tagged Rob in the comments, joking: “how you pay less than me?” Khloe herself showed him support (and Chyna shade) by liking the comment along with over 400,000 others.