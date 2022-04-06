Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free Without ‘Special Filters’ To Share Her Morning Routine: Watch

At 52, Jennifer Lopez is looking phenomenal! The superstar gave fans an inside look at her make-up free skincare routine via Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez showed how she gets her signature glow! The 52-year-old walked eager fans through her skincare routine in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday, April 6 — and made sure she didn’t use any Instagram filters. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don’t have any special filters on here, this is my face,” she said after getting out of the shower, her highlighted hair still wet. “Good morning everybody, it’s a beautiful day outside. It’s gorgeous, I just got out of the shower, and I washed with my cleanser,” she explained.

Of course, the singer and actress was using a slew of products from her buzzy JLO Beauty line which she launched in January 2021. The brand, which is rooted in anti-oxidant rich olive oil, includes her ‘holy grail’ product: the JLO Beauty Glow Serum, which sells for $79. “So you can see, no makeup yet,” she explained after cleansing. Jennifer has previously said she’s a fan of morning cleansing to get any missed makeup from the evening before. Adding the serum, the “Medicine” singer called the product “vitamins for the face…That’s how I like to think of it. Taking my vitamins in the morning. Starting out my day right.”

Next up? Protective sunscreen. “Sunscreen is really important and it’s been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties,” she said. “Your mom puts it on you when you’re a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued that on into adulthood, and it was a game changer…The protection, everyday from the sun – even though some days it wasn’t sunny in New York when I was growing up – made a huge difference in protecting me from sun damage.”

Jennifer has previously denied using any botox to prevent wrinkles — largely crediting her healthy lifestyle that includes a rigorous skincare routine, working out and eating healthy. “Now I am protected and ready to face whatever the day brings,” she said of her sunscreen, adding a bit of eye cream before wrapping up.

“That’s my morning routine,” she said, before referencing someone — perhaps one of her twins Emme or Max, 14, who was “knocking” on her bathroom door. “They’re knocking on my door, harassing me already. Thinking I’m not getting ready or something, but I am,” she hilariously said.