Watch

Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free Without ‘Special Filters’ To Share Her Morning Routine: Watch

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, is out at Erehwon leaving the grocery store with her hands full! Gisele greets a friend and the two exchange a hug before the model returns to the car. Pictured: Gisele bündchen BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tenerife, SPAIN - Actress Jennifer Lopez is spotted learning her lines and holding a script for the Action Thriller 'The Mother' out in Tenerife, Spain. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, J-Lo BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Natalie Portman has a very animated conversation over lunch with a friend in Los Feliz. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SL / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Cassie Gill

At 52, Jennifer Lopez is looking phenomenal! The superstar gave fans an inside look at her make-up free skincare routine via Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez showed how she gets her signature glow! The 52-year-old walked eager fans through her skincare routine in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday, April 6 — and made sure she didn’t use any Instagram filters. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don’t have any special filters on here, this is my face,” she said after getting out of the shower, her highlighted hair still wet. “Good morning everybody, it’s a beautiful day outside. It’s gorgeous, I just got out of the shower, and I washed with my cleanser,” she explained.

Of course, the singer and actress was using a slew of products from her buzzy JLO Beauty line which she launched in January 2021. The brand, which is rooted in anti-oxidant rich olive oil, includes her ‘holy grail’ product: the JLO Beauty Glow Serum, which sells for $79. “So you can see, no makeup yet,” she explained after cleansing. Jennifer has previously said she’s a fan of morning cleansing to get any missed makeup from the evening before. Adding the serum, the “Medicine” singer called the product “vitamins for the face…That’s how I like to think of it. Taking my vitamins in the morning. Starting out my day right.”

Jennifer Lopez is known for having glowing skin. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Next up? Protective sunscreen. “Sunscreen is really important and it’s been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties,” she said. “Your mom puts it on you when you’re a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued that on into adulthood, and it was a game changer…The protection, everyday from the sun – even though some days it wasn’t sunny in New York when I was growing up – made a huge difference in protecting me from sun damage.”

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The Superstar Singer & Actress' Best Outfits

Jennifer LopeziHeartRadio Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2022
Jennifer Lopez coming out of a hotel in NYC Jennifer Lopez in New York City, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Jennifer Lopez is seen at The Today Show Jennifer Lopez arrives at NBC, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2022

Jennifer has previously denied using any botox to prevent wrinkles — largely crediting her healthy lifestyle that includes a rigorous skincare routine, working out and eating healthy. “Now I am protected and ready to face whatever the day brings,” she said of her sunscreen, adding a bit of eye cream before wrapping up.

“That’s my morning routine,” she said, before referencing someone — perhaps one of her twins Emme or Max, 14, who was “knocking” on her bathroom door. “They’re knocking on my door, harassing me already. Thinking I’m not getting ready or something, but I am,” she hilariously said.