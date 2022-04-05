Mayim Bialik Rocks New Hairstyle On ‘Jeopardy!’ & Fans Love It: Before & After Looks

Mayim Bialik stepped away from her normally curly hair and debuted straight and curled under tresses that many fans labeled ‘fabulous,’ during her hosting gig on ‘Jeopardy!’ last week.

Mayim Bialik, 46, got a lot of fans’ attention when she returned as the host of Jeopardy! last week, and it was all because of her hair! The actress showed off a straight hairstyle that had the end of her locks curled under on a recent episode and it was quite a difference from her usual curly hairstyle. Once the episode aired, there were a lot of compliments across social media, proving many people loved the new look.

“Mayim, you look fabulous! Love your hair like this,” one social media user wrote. “Cute hair!!!” Another agreed by writing, “So thrilled to enjoy you on Jeopardy again! Btw, you look fabulous!!” A third shared, “Whoever is styling Mayim, bravo!! You should get a raise. The differences are subtle, but perfect!”

Mayim’s new hairstyle comes after she’s spent time periodically hosting Jeopardy! throughout the show’s 38th season. She previously admitted that she’d love to become the permanent host in the future, which would be historic since she’d be the first full-time female host of the show.

“I would love [permanently hosting],” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I like to say, I’ve lived season to season since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.

“I think being a female is its own mark,” she added. “My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind.”

Jeopardy!‘s regular host, Alex Trebek, passed away of cancer at the end of 2020 and since then, the show’s been trying out various guest hosts, including Ken Jennings, a former contestant and big-time winner of the game show. Mayim also had a chance to meet Alex’s family during her time on the show and explained that she wants to “honor” the legend through her hosting opportunities.

“I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them,” she further told ET. “I want to only honor. You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy.”