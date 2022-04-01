‘The Blacklist’ Preview: A ‘Desperate’ Panabaker Comes To Red For Help

Cynthia Panabaker appeals to Red after her daughter-in-law is found ‘half-dead’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘The Blacklist.’

Sen. Cynthia Panabaker needs help, and she knows she can only get it from Red. She shows up to see Red in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 1 episode of The Blacklist. “I suspected you might,” Red says after she mentions that she needs help.

Panabaker replies, “You know I’d only come to you if my situation were desperate. It’s been three weeks since my daughter-in-law went missing.” Red tells Panabaker that he’s been following the news about her daughter-in-law.

Panabaker has a new update, and it’s a grim one. “The news you don’t know because I’m keeping it from the press is that Sheila resurfaced last night at a campsite,” Panabaker continues. “No help from the local authorities, mind you. She was half-dead, emaciated, tortured. Now Sheila is in a medically induced coma.”

Whoever did this to her daughter-in-law is still out there running free. “Living, breathing, enjoying the sun on their face while Sheila’s lying in a coma and you’re feeling helpless. But nothing makes sense in the light when you have to search in the dark,” Red says. Panabaker replies, “I had a feeling you’d understand.”

The synopsis for the April 1 episode — titled “Eva Mason” — reads: “While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.” The ninth season picked up 2 years after Liz’s tragic death. She was shot in the back and died in Red’s arms.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The Blacklist was renewed for a milestone 10th season in February 2022.

The current ninth season of The Blacklist has reached 22 million viewers across linear and digital platforms and is growing +200% from its live + same-day average. The show is also the fourth highest broadcast drama in bringing in an upscale audience.