Pete Davidson Gets Luxe Closet Makeover Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: Photos

Pete Davidson’s closet just got a stylish, luxury makeover. Does he have his fashion-forward girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, to thank?

Pete Davidson may have gotten a major upgrade in his new romance with Kim Kardashian, but there was an additional upgrade for the comedian: a closet makeover! The 28-year-old was recently gifted a full closet refresh by luxury organizing company Spiff Organizing, as they showed off his newly spiffed up space in a slew of Instagram photos on March 31. “Pete Davidson’s closet makeover!” the company wrote in the caption. “We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes[.] More to come!”

The new closet showing off his fashionable, freshly organized wares definitely gave of Kardashian vibes, as fans of the family know all too well how seriously they take their closets (and basically all their spaces)!

The closet-makeover-amid-new-romance may ring some bells for Kim K fans, as they may recall when the reality star began getting serious with now-estranged husband Kanye West in 2012 and he famously cleaned out and made over her closet. The then-couple went on to get married and have four children together — could that kind of commitment be in the works for Pete and Kim?

According to a source, the pair is already thinking about whether or not they’ll have a family together, around five months after they first started dating. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Saturday Night Live comedian are ‘not ruling out’ adding to her brood with a child of their own as they continue “growing closer.”

“Pete is really happy with where things stand between them and he only wants to continue growing closer,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Pete has always known he’s wanted to have kids and become a father one day. Even though some people might not take Pete seriously, he absolutely sees himself settling down with a wife and starting a family of his own. He knows Kim is completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need a man to provide for her.”

The source continued, “Pete does want to have a kid one day, and Kim has not ruled out the possibility of having more children. She saw her mother successfully raise six children and Kim knows that she could do the same.”