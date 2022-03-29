See Pics

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William & Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.

Prince George
Prince George & Princess Charlotte with Prince William & Kate Middleton at Prince Philip’s service on March 29 (Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

George and Charlotte looked so grown up in the photos from Philip’s memorial. George tightly held onto William’s hand as the father-son duo looked dapper in matching navy suits and ties. Charlotte, meanwhile, was so adorable in a navy dress coat. She held hands with Kate, who stunned in a black-and-white polka dat dress and a black hat.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was also at the service. She wore a green coat and matching hat for the event. Inside the service, Queen Elizabeth was pictured sitting in the front row near her son Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, 74. William and Kate sat one row behind with George and Charlotte.

Other members of the Royal Family that also attended Prince Philip’s service include Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Andrew’s presence was a big surprising, considering he’s been stripped of his royal affiliation due to sex abuse allegations.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not attend the service. The couple have distanced themselves from the Royal Family and reside in California with their two children, son Archie, 2, and 9-month-old daughter Lilibet.