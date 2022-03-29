Lady Gaga & Caitlyn Jenner’s Oscars Party Exchange About Starbucks Has Fans Cracking Up

During a brief catch-up at Elton John’s Oscar party, Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga discussed why they haven’t seen each other at Starbucks in a while, and fans are living for it.

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner both attended Elton John’s Oscar viewing party on March 27. The ladies crossed paths at the event, and their interaction was caught on video. “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while,” Caitlyn could be heard saying to Lady Gaga. In response, Gaga joked, “I’ve switched baristas!” The exchange was quick, with Caitlyn then telling Lady Gaga, “It’s good seeing you,” and the singer responding, “You too!”

Not Caitlin Jenner telling Gaga “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while” PLS pic.twitter.com/MDDeNl0V2X — Joey Monda (@joey_monda) March 28, 2022

The clip went viral on social media the following day, with fans cracking up over the topic of the pair’s conversation. Fans began joking online that Gaga purposely switched Starbucks locations in order to avoid running into Caitlyn. The video sparked memes and viral GIFs with fans reacting to the situation.

As always, Elton John’s Oscar party was a star-studded affair. Gaga pulled double duty, though, and actually went to the actual Academy Awards AFTER making her red carpet appearance at Elton’s bash. Lady Gaga helped close out the show by presenting the Best Picture winner with Liza Minelli. Gaga gently walked alongside Liza, who was wheelchair-bound, and coached her through their presenting honors. “I’ve got you,” she told her at one point.

Although Gaga was highly praised for her performance in House of Gucci this year, she did not receive a nomination at the Academy Awards. However, she was absolutely glowing during her appearance on the Oscars stage. She wore a sparkly black suit and bowtie, with her hair piled high into an updo on the top of her head. The look was complete with simple black pumps as well.

For Elton John’s party Gaga wore a much different look. She donned a pale yellow, strapless tulle gown with a chunky diamond necklace. Her hair and makeup were in the same style that she kept later on at the Oscars. At the watch party, she posed for photos with Elton’s kids on the red carpet.