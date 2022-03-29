Jennifer Lopez’s Co-Star Cheech Marin Reveals When She Reconnected With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s co-star in ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Cheech Marin, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her mood on set after rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

It’s been one year since Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance and no one remembers it quite like her former co-star, Cheech Marin, 75. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Cheech — who worked with J.Lo in March 2021, when they filmed the movie Shotgun Wedding together in the Dominican Republic — at The 4th Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party, following the Oscars on March 27. And, apparently, it was obvious to everyone on set because Jen was “so happy all the time” during filming!

“She was cool. We had a real good time while filming,” Cheech said. “We were filming in the Dominican Republic this time last year, which was quite lush.” As fans know, even though she will always be Jenny From The Block, Jennifer definitely enjoys the finer things in life. “Even for J.Lo, filming in the Dominican Republic was quite lush,” Cheech joked. As TMZ reported in May 2021, Ben started reaching out to Jen again while she was filming in the Dominican Republic. And they have been together ever since!

“She was just so happy all the time,” Cheech told HollywoodLife, adding, “I wish them only good things in life especially if they can make it and do this at the same time.” The Up In Smoke actor would know how to make a relationship survive in Hollywood, as he has been together with his wife for 18 years! So what’s his secret to a healthy and long marriage? “Loss of memory and deafness,” he joked. “When those things come together you stand a chance of making it.”

Shotgun Wedding is set to be released in June 2022 and it has quite a talented cast. Aside from Jennifer and Cheech, the film also stars Josh Duhamel, 49, Jennifer Coolidge, 60, and Lenny Kravitz, 57. However, filming with A-listers is nothing new to Cheech, who has done it for the past 40 years. Although rumors circulated recently that he was getting ready to throw the towel in and retire from acting, he told HollywoodLife that he has three movies coming out this year. “The secret to getting cast in huge films is to announce that you are retiring,” Cheech said. “It works every time.”