Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time.

Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”

News broke that Taylor, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, had passed away on Saturday, Mar. 26, after the performer was found unresponsive in his Bógota, Colombia hotel room ahead of a performance. Since the tragic news, music stars across the entertainment world from Travis Barker to Miley Cyrus to Anthony Anderson have paid their respects in some way, with Miley even breaking down in tears as she performed ‘Angels Like You’ in his name the night after his death.

Tommy Lee, who iconically played drums with the band Mötley Crüe and is well known for a turbulent marriage to Pamela Anderson recently chronicled on Hulu’s ‘Pam and Tommy,‘ shared the industry with Taylor for years, and shared in his post he was one of the last people to speak with the late musician before it was too late. “Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia before your concert,” Tommy mourned in the solemn post. “I wish this was a s****y dream or a bad prank that we would both laugh about, But it’s not! You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there’s no need to type it all out.”

Ultimately, Tommy left his friend Taylor with a message of love, and to “rest in beats.” Before the tragic news, the Foo Fighters had had a full tour schedule ahead of them, including a slated performance at the Grammy’s on Apr. 3. But as the distraught band recovers from such an untimely loss, how that performance will continue forward is unclear. However, from Tommy to his bandmates themselves, clearly, the music world is rallying behind Taylor’s legacy, and honoring him in every way they can.