Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party.

Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.

Hailey sported a beige gown for the occasion. The cutout look showed off her waist, as the flowing skirt was connected to the dress’s torso, with a flower design. The top was long-sleeved, and the back of the dress was open, showing off the model’s midriff. She accessorized with elaborate bracelets at the end of the sleeves. She totally rocked the look.

This appearance comes more than three weeks after Hailey was hospitalized after displaying stroke-like symptoms. The model was “taken the hospital,” according to her statement after the stay, and doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own as I recovered completely within a few hours.” Hailey said in her Mar. 12 statement that she was recovering at home and “doing well.” She thanked the medical staff for helping her during her hour of need, and to “everyone who has reached out with well-wishes and concern.”

Justin gave an update on Hailey a few days later. “Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife,” he said during his Mar. 16 concert in Denver, Colorado. “I’m not sure if you guys [saw]. She’s OK, she’s good. “But it’s been scary, you know. It’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

Hailey last appeared at an Oscars party in 2020, roughly one month before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the shores of the United States. At the event, Hailey a very chic, very sheer black Versace Couture dress with a high-thigh slit. She was able to show off her toned and tanned legs. Two weeks before the event, Hailey and Justin made their red carpet debut as a married couple, despite first tying the knot in 2018.

The global coronavirus crisis put the kibosh on any red carpet events for the rest of 2020. “Jailey” did appear at the premiere of his Justin Bieber: Our World documentary in September 2021. Ahead of the screening, Justin and Hailey decided to make out on the carpet. Apparently, Hailey found Justin’s floppy hat, oversized turtleneck sweatshirt, and red sunglasses irresistible.

For Beliebers, the Oscars – specifically, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party – is a cherished part of Justin Bieber lore. The “Peaches” singer famously attended the 2011 Vanity Fair party with Selena Gomez, and this is when many Belieber and Selenator scholars believe the fabled “Jelena” became official. Eleven years later, Justin is a happily married man and Selena is favored to get nominated for an Emmy for her work on Only Murders in the Building. What a difference a decade makes.