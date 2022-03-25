Sonequa Martin-Green Says Having Stacey Abrams On ‘Star Trek’ Was ‘A Dream’: She’s ‘Wonderful’

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star Sonequa Martin-Green tells HollywoodLife about the behind-the-scenes reaction to Stacey Abrams’ cameo and why it was an experience she’ll ‘always cherish.’

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery featured an unexpected visit from a real-life politician. Stacey Abrams, 49, made a cameo appearance in the popular Paramount+ series as the President of United Earth. Not only were fans overjoyed to see the Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate pop up in the March 17 finale, but lead star Sonequa Martin-Green, 37, was also blown away she got to share the screen with such a beloved politician.

“She’s a dream. And being able to work with her was a dream,” Sonequa told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, while promoting her new partnership with Crest Kids. “We all felt that way. We were all freaking out and tried so hard to be calm and cool and collected.”

Sonequa, who is the first Black lead on a Star Trek project, explained that the entire cast “could not believe” that Stacey — who is a massive fan of the sci-fi show — was making a cameo appearance. “Here you have this hero right in front of you, this legend in the making. I hope that she’ll be president one day, let’s just be real.” Sonequa went on, “She was so wonderful. She’s so down to earth and so funny and real and authentic and warm. And then turns out she’s also acted as well. She did a great job as the United Earth Pesident. I am convinced that there is nothing she cannot do.”

The Alabama native also explained how Stacey’s appearance was extra special since it was on the final day of shooting season 4. “We got to wrap up with her. We presented her with an award and as a company we just sort of crowded around and made sure she felt felt our love,” Sonequa told us. “And, and then it was like, that’s a wrap on the season. It was so poignant. It’s an experience I’ll always cherish.”

Sonequa’s historic role Captain Michael Burnham means so much to her. She told us that being “cemented in history” is thanks to those that have come before her in the Star Trek universe, such as alums Whoopi Goldberg and Nichelle Nichols. “I just hope that I can do this story justice. The longer I am here, and the older I get, I cannot possibly express it. Apparently I cry all the time. When I really try to delve into it, and I really try to explain it, it always makes me cry. If that tells you anything, I guess it’s right there.”

Outside of Star Trek: Discovery, Sonequa is a new ambassador for Crest Kids Enamel + Cavity Protection toothpaste, available for kids ages 6 and older. Sonequa and her husband Kenric Green have their 7-year-old son Kenric Justin II using the product with the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush.

So far, Sonequa’s thrilled about her son’s dental hygiene process with Crest Kids. “He hasn’t had a cavity yet and we want to keep it that way,” Sonequa, who also has an almost 2-year-old daughter, told HL. “So I’m loving it. I’m excited. It gives me a great deal of peace because I can be a little bit paranoid about it. I had a lot of cavities as a kid so I’m trying I’m trying to make it make things better for him.”