See Pics

Kate Middleton Is Gorgeous In Blue Satin Gown On Caribbean Visit With Prince William: Photos

Kate Middleton, Prince William
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William - The Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Hotel, during which they will have the opportunity to meet community leaders and notable people from across The Bahamas' many islands Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 25 Mar 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive in Nassau Bahamas Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 24 Mar 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess will attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme. The Duke will be Reviewing Officer for the Parade and Their Royal Highnesses will meet newly commissioned officers and staff afterwards. Jamaica Defence Force, Kingston, Jamaica Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 24 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kate Middleton stunned in a Cinderella-esque blue gown just after she was spotted wearing shorts for the first time in years.

Kate Middleton gave off some stunning Cinderella vibes while on their annual Caribbean trip. She stunned in a light blue satin dress with straps that slid down her shoulders and held a matching clutch as she walked beside Prince WilliamHe looked just as classy wearing a tuxedo and a fancy bowtie. The two definitely looked like royalty in their elegant attire.

Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince Williams in the Bahamas. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Earlier today, Kate rocked a completely different look. The Duchess showed off her long legs in a pair of shorts. She has only been spotted wearing shorts twice in her time in the public eye. The most recent time was in 2019 and the time before that was ten years prior. She paired her khaki shorts and brown woven belt with a classic polo.

Kate has been pulling off some fabulous looks for this Caribbean tour. She stunned in an emerald green gown that was decked out with feathers and sparkles as she dined in Jamaica. Meanwhile, she looked fabulous in a custom, hot pink metallic dress by British designer, The Vampire’s Wife while in Belize a few days prior.

Related Gallery

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Family: Photos Of The Royals & Their Kids

Their Royal Highnesses' The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card 2021, which shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year. Issue date: 10th December 2021. Picture by Kensington Palace/WPA-Pool NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. NO USE AFTER 31/12/2021 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. THIS PHOTOGRAPH IS STRICTLY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE, INCLUDING MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, OR ANY OTHER NON-EDITORIAL USE PERMITTED. THE PHOTOGRAPH MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY WAY, AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. 10 Dec 2021 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA812786_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Britain's Prince William applauds before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London England Germany Euro 2020 Soccer, London, United Kingdom - 29 Jun 2021
Royal visit to The Palladium. Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. Picture date: Friday December 11, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:57055473 (Press Association via AP Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton wears a stunning blue gown. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate and Prince Williams have certainly had their sights set on world matters. When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, they spoke out on the matter and their own personal connection to the country. “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they tweeted. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future”

However, another statement they made about the conflict put some people off. As the two visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to support the relief effort, Prince William made a speech that was deemed insensitive. “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. The news every day, it’s almost unfathomable to actually witness it, to see it. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you,” he stated. In saying that it’s “alien” in Europe people felt he was trying to claim Europe was more civilized than other continents.