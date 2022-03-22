Fashion

Kate Middleton Stuns In A Custom Pink Metallic Gown In Belize – Photo

Stephen Lock/i-Images/Pool/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, arriving at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech in Belize on day three of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean, Day Three - 21 Mar 2022 Wearing The Vampire's Wife
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to The Prince's Foundation, Trinity Buoy Wharf, London, UK - 03 Feb 2022 The Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince's Foundation, accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge visit The Foundation's Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
Kate Middleton looked absolutely stunning when she wore a bright pink, metallic gown while visiting Belize with Prince William.

Kate Middleton always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did on her latest visit to Belize. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous when she wore a custom, hot pink metallic dress by British designer, The Vampire’s Wife.

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this custom, hot pink metallic dress by British designer, The Vampire’s Wife, while visiting Belize. (Stephen Lock/i-Images/Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate’s high-neck gown featured ruffled sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a straight skirt that highlighted her petite frame perfectly. She accessorized her fun dress with a pair of metallic silver Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandals and massive dangling O’Nitaa Earrings.

Kate was joined by Prince William, who looked handsome in a pair of navy blue trousers, a fitted blue blazer, and a powder blue button-down shirt.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, arriving at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech in Belize on day three of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean, Day Three - 21 Mar 2022 Wearing The Vampire's Wife
Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 19 Mar 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamCommonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 14 Mar 2022The Service is the first in-person gathering of the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic and will reflect Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year with a special focus on the role that service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.

Kate’s vibrant pink dress was a total 180 from the outfit she wore earlier that day to the British army base, which was much more dressed down. Kate wore a pair of tight, olive green G-Star Raw High G-Shape Cargo Skinny Jeans with a white John Lewis & Partners Double Front Scoop Neck Top tucked in.

Kate styled her gorgeous pink gown with a pair of metallic silver Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandals & massive dangling O’Nitaa Earrings, as she was joined by Prince William. (Stephen Lock/i-Images/Pool/Shutterstock)

She topped her outfit off with a cream-colored Scotch & Soda Long Sleeve Belted Tencel Safari Shirt, a pair of Palladium Pampa Hi Htg Supply Boots, and gold Spells of Love Medium Twist Hoop Earrings.

The day before that, Kate looked just as stylish in a flowy Tory Burch Floral Stretch-Poplin Midi Dress. She styled her short-sleeve blue and red ruched dress with a pair of white Stella McCartney Hestia Embellished Woven Raffia Espadrilles, Sezane Charlie Earrings, and a pair of Ray-Ban Rb4221 Youngster Sunglasses in Rubber Havana/Brown Gradient Dark Brown.