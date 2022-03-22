Kate Middleton Stuns In A Custom Pink Metallic Gown In Belize – Photo

Kate Middleton looked absolutely stunning when she wore a bright pink, metallic gown while visiting Belize with Prince William.

Kate Middleton always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did on her latest visit to Belize. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous when she wore a custom, hot pink metallic dress by British designer, The Vampire’s Wife.

Kate’s high-neck gown featured ruffled sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a straight skirt that highlighted her petite frame perfectly. She accessorized her fun dress with a pair of metallic silver Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandals and massive dangling O’Nitaa Earrings.

Kate was joined by Prince William, who looked handsome in a pair of navy blue trousers, a fitted blue blazer, and a powder blue button-down shirt.

Kate’s vibrant pink dress was a total 180 from the outfit she wore earlier that day to the British army base, which was much more dressed down. Kate wore a pair of tight, olive green G-Star Raw High G-Shape Cargo Skinny Jeans with a white John Lewis & Partners Double Front Scoop Neck Top tucked in.

She topped her outfit off with a cream-colored Scotch & Soda Long Sleeve Belted Tencel Safari Shirt, a pair of Palladium Pampa Hi Htg Supply Boots, and gold Spells of Love Medium Twist Hoop Earrings.

The day before that, Kate looked just as stylish in a flowy Tory Burch Floral Stretch-Poplin Midi Dress. She styled her short-sleeve blue and red ruched dress with a pair of white Stella McCartney Hestia Embellished Woven Raffia Espadrilles, Sezane Charlie Earrings, and a pair of Ray-Ban Rb4221 Youngster Sunglasses in Rubber Havana/Brown Gradient Dark Brown.