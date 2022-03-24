See Pics

Kate Middleton Sparkles In Off-The-Shoulder Green Gown At Jamaica Dinner: Photos

Samir Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 23 Mar 2022
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, arriving at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech in Belize on day three of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean, Day Three - 21 Mar 2022 Wearing The Vampire's Wife
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to The Prince's Foundation, Trinity Buoy Wharf, London, UK - 03 Feb 2022 The Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince's Foundation, accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge visit The Foundation's Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture. View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
A vision in green! Kate Middleton stunned in an emerald green gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and the Queen’s jewels for a Jamaica state dinner with Prince William.

Kate Middleton, 40, dazzled once again on her Caribbean royal tour. The Duchess of Cambridge sparkled in an off-the-shoulder, emerald green gown for a state dinner in Jamaica with Prince William, 39, on March 23. The gorgeous dress, which was also the color of Jamaica’s flag, featured ruffled sleeves and sequins.

Kate Middleton stunned in a green gown that was a nod to Princess Diana. (Samir Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate’s look paid homage to the late Princess Diana. Kate’s mother-in-law wore an emerald green Nettie Vogues gown at least three times in the early 1980s, including in her official engagement photos to Prince Charles. Diana’s dress was cinched at the waist similar to Kate’s. Diana’s gown had puffy sleeves and bows on the shoulder.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore emerald earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth II. In addition, Kate wore the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) and the Royal Family Order badge. The badge features an image of the Queen surrounded by jewels and is pissed on a chartreuse yellow ribbon.

Kate’s emerald green gown was designed by Jenny Packham. Kate has worn countless looks by the designer over the years, including that gold sequined gown at the No Time To Die premiere and all three of her first post-baby dresses.

The Duchess definitely has a thing for Jenny’s emerald green dresses, though. Kate wore an emerald green tulle dress to the 2018 BAFTAs and a sequined emerald green dress to Pakistan in 2019. Kate recently re-wore the sequined dress to the Royal Variety Performance in November 2021.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Jamaica state dinner. (Samir Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate has looked stylish in a number of looks on the Caribbean royal tour. She wowed in a custom pink metallic gown while in Belize. When she arrived in Belize with Prince William, Kate wore a blue peplum dress. The couple had a blast visiting Bob Marley’s home in Jamaica and even played the drums together.