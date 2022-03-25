See Pic

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, London. National Emergencies Trust launch, St. Martin-in-the-Fields, London, UK - 07 Nov 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge will take to the sea on Montagu Beach for one of the first sailing regattas in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 25 Mar 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Nassau Bahamas 24 Mar 2022 Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Royal visit to the Caribbean - 24 Mar 2022
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeThe Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 18 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!

Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.

Kate Middleton rocked shorts publicly in a rare choice as she attended a regatta in the Bahamas. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate chose the summery look for her own day out on the water, competing in one of the first regattas in the Bahamas since the onset of the pandemic back in March 2020. Kate paired the low-waisted khaki shorts with a brown belt, a fitted white polo, and adorable low-top white tennis shoes. Opting to keep her long brown hair down, Kate was the picture of fashion and fitness as she waved to visitors before the event. Will himself chose a polo with shorts as well, and couldn’t have looked more excited to accompany his wife onto the open water. Earlier in the day, the pair shared a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School Nassau in decidedly more formal attire.

Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts publicly since 2019, when she also chose the cropped look for a regatta. (Shutterstock)

Though Kate’s famously fit legs are far from a secret, both her social and professional schedule tend to call for demure dresses and sensible skirts. Though she usually opts for a knee-length or below silhouette, Kate has never been afraid to experiment with her style and have fun with her designer looks, creating an iconic history of fashion moments along the way. Even on the past few weeks of the Caribbean tour, Kate has rocked such diverse ensembles as a custom metallic hot-pink gown in Belize, a casual printed sundress in Jamaica, and even scuba gear for an afternoon swimming with sharks in Belize.