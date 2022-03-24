Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes Joke About Dating Their ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars In Hilarious TikTok

Lili had a three-year relationship with co-star Cole Sprouse, while Camila called co-star Charles Melton her ‘boyfriend’ for almost a year.

Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes proved they have a pretty good sense of humor after poking fun at themselves in a recent TikTok. The hilarious clip (below), posted on Wednesday (March 23) to the account they share with Madelaine Petsch called “blondebrunetteredhead,” the Riverdale actresses used the Reading Rainbow meme to drag their own dating lives. As images of their faces –looking quite confused — floated across the screen, a caption read “Us trying to figure out how to date people we don’t work with.” It was obviously referring to the beauties’ respective romances with their Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to voice their support for the actresses’ self-imposed shade. “You did not call yourselves out like this 😂😂,” shared one follower, as another wrote, “LOVE THE SELF AWARENESS LMAO.” And yet another wanted to learn how to get a little closer to Lili and Camila’s leftovers by posting, “Me trying to figure out how to date the people you work with! 😩🤣.”

As these fans are undoubtedly aware, Lili dated Cole for almost three years before calling it quits in March 2020. Following months of rumors and speculation, Cole took to Instagram at the time to finally confirm he and Lili officially split after separating in January. The actor described the relationship as “an incredible experience.” He added, “I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” Months after the breakup, Lili came out as a “proud bisexual woman” on her Instagram stories.

For Camila, she began her love affair with Charles in 2018. They split sometime a year later. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship,” a source told E! News at the time. The insider added, “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”