Cole Sprouse Is Isolating With ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star KJ Apa After Lili Reinhart Split: It’s ‘Very Cute’

Amid reports of Cole Sprouse’s breakup with Lili Reinhart, Dylan Sprouse revealed what his brother has been up to with his new roommate!

Cole Sprouse, 27, may have reportedly split from Lili Reinhart, 23, but he’s not alone. He has another Riverdale co-star, KJ Apa, 22, to keep him company! Dylan Sprouse gave this update while revealing how his twin brother has been doing post-breakup in a Zoom interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 27. “I mean, he’s living. Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together,” Dylan said, calling this arrangement “very cute.”

“I’ve heard a lot of cute stories,” Dylan continued. “I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese…I think that’s what they do.” On a more serious note, he assured, “[Cole’s] good. He’s getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.” It’s good to know Cole and Dylan are still as close as they were during The Suite Life of Zack & Cody-era.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

Breakup rumors first swirled when Cole was seen leaving a vehicle with model Kaia Gerber, 18, in Los Angeles on March 19, but both Cole and Lili shut down the waves of trolls that came after Cole afterwards. Although it was clear they still care for one another, their former co-star Skeet Ulrich (who played Cole’s TV dad on Riverdale) seemingly confirmed the breakup in an Instagram Live session that surfaced on May 20. “I think they were a very cute couple,” the actor said, emphasizing the “were.”

A reported timeline of their breakup then came forward. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately,” a source told Page Six on May 25, meaning that KJ’s house wasn’t a backup option for Cole. However, the source clarified that on-again, off-again lovers Cole and Lili “remain good friends.”