Pregnant Sophie Turner Hides Baby Bump In Blue Sweatshirt While Out With Joe Jonas In NYC

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Vuitton F/W 22-23 Front Row, Paris, France - 07 Mar 2022
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner strolling, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Feb 2022
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner stop at Salt & Straw for some ice cream on father's day. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas were an adorable duo in their matching color-coordinated outfits while leaving their hotel in the Big Apple.

Sophie Turner, 26, hid her bonus Jonas baby bump well while out on a stroll with husband Joe Jonas, 32, today in New York City! The pregnant Game of Thrones star and Joe — who are expecting their second child together — went the extra mile and dressed to impress by wearing carefully color-coordinated ensembles. Although they were both rocking matching shades of bright blue, judging by their smiles, the two were anything but blue!

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Sophie and Joe were spotted leaving their hotel in NYC. Looking very much the star, Sophie was wearing a neon blue hoodie with matching neon blue sweatpants. She paired the sweats with designer boots and a black leather jacket. To give it some extra flair, the young beauty and mother to daughter Willa, 1, threw on a pair of black shades and carried a light pink handbag.

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas looked like they were flagging a cab when they stepped out of their NYC hotel on March 23, 2022. (BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com)

Joe made sure to hold the door and show her some affection by touching her arm as the two exited the building. The musician must have an eye for color too! He wore a black jacket that was adorned with various college flags — one of them matching exactly with Sophie’s sweats. Now that Labor Day is far behind us, Joe complimented his outfit with white pants and white shoes, throwing on a pair of glasses that had a slight tint to them, so that he could easily watch out for his wife and their baby on the way!

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore color-coordinated outfits in NYC on March 23, 2022. (BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com)

As fans know, Sophie has not flat out said that she is pregnant. However, Us Weekly confirmed that the two were having their second child together after the actress stepped out on multiple occasions while wearing an outfit that seemed to show off her growing belly. But now that it is no longer a secret, she went to great lengths to hide the baby bump while stepping out in the Big Apple.

 

 

 

 