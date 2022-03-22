See Pic

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears High-Waisted Baggy Jeans On Shopping Date With Mom Angelina

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie walks arm in arm with her daughter Shiloh while shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted busy on the phone while leaving the container store at The Grove with her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who did most of the lifting. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie stepped out looking chic as usual during a shopping trip with her daughter and a bodyguard. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her mom Angelina Jolie enjoyed some retail therapy at The Grove as each showed off their own sense of style.

Angelina Jolie , 46, and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, proved that a good sense of style may be genetic after all. The two looked super stylish walking side by side while shopping at The Grove. Shiloh rocked a blue sweater and baggy high-waisted jeans as she wrapped her arm around her mother’s shoulders who rocked a long-sleeved grey top and tan high-waisted maxi skirt.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt go shopping at The Grove. (BACKGRID)

The mother and daughter duo definitely enjoy bonding by going on shopping trips together. Recently, they were spotted doing some retail therapy in LA as Shiloh kept it casual with a black designer hoodie and converse while Angelina rocked an all-black ensemble with a flowy cardigan, leggings and a designer handbag. On another shopping trip, Angelina rocked yet another all-black ensemble while Shiloh sported a white sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

The two also recently took a special trip to Cambodia, where Angelina’s adopted son Maddox was born. The actress wrote a heartfelt post about how much her family enjoyed the trip they took there back in February. “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family,” she wrote in the caption. In the pic, she and Shiloh seemed to be sharing a laugh together.

Related Gallery

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Then & Now: Photos Of Brad & Angelina's Daughter Through The Years

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films' 'Paper & Glue: A JR Project' held at the Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films' 'Paper & Glue: A JR Project', United States - 19 Nov 2021
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Eternals' Rome Film Festival 2021, Rome, Italy - 24 Oct 2021
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt 'Eternals' film premiere, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

The A-list actress also recently took a trip to Yemen to help with the efforts in Ukraine. While there, she met with refugees who had to flee there as Russia attacked Ukraine. “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she wrote in her caption.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress has vowed to do everything she can to help the efforts in Ukraine as a  a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She vowed that “along with my UNHCR colleagues is that everything possible is [being] done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region,” in a heartfelt Instagram post.