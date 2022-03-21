Listen

Pusha T Disses McDonald’s In New Arby’s Song 19 Years After Writing ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle

Pusha T Field Day Festival, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
Rapper Pusha T arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021
Pusha T Greatest Day Ever festival, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Pusha T Field Day Festival, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Got beef? Pusha T certainly does with McDonald’s, and thanks to some help from Arby’s, the rapper gets a little bit of revenge on the fast food titan with a diss track that’ll leave McDonaldland in flames.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it / Now I gotta crush it,” begins Pusha T in the anti-McDonalds diss track he dropped on Monday (Mar. 21). Pusha, 44, teamed with Arby’s for “Spicy Fish Diss,” the commercial promoting the chain’s new Spicy Fish sandwich. From there, Pusha goes in for the kill. “Filet-O-Fish is Sh-t / And you should be disgusted.” Pusha doesn’t hold back, saying that “A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,” that “drowned in tartar, that Filet-O-Fish is tasteless,” and that “them other clowns are just too frail.”

This song is not the first time that hip-hop and fast food have combined. There was that We Beefin? mixtape that Wendy’s dropped in 2018, and Epic Rap Battles of History did an episode featuring Ronald McDonald, the Burger King, and Wendy. Not to mention, Pusha’s friend, Kanye West, made a surprise appearance in a McDonald’s commercial during the 2022 Super Bowl. However, while all those instances have been for fun, there is some legit animosity between Pusha and McDonalds. Rolling Stone noted that in 2016, music industry vet Steve Stoute claimed that Pusha T and his brother Malice (who now raps under the No Malice moniker) were the writers behind McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle, alongside Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

“I am solely responsible for the’ I’m Lovin’ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he told Rolling Stone. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.” Pusha said that he wrote the jingle “a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership,” and that he only got “like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother.” Mcdonald’s reportedly paid Justin Timberlake $6 million to record his “I’m Lovin’ It” song, and Pusha noted that he and his brother got paid “peanuts” for their works – especially, as he puts it, “for as long as that’s been running.”

“I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it,'” he adds. Rolling Stone also notes that Pusha worked with Arby’s in a previous ad campaign. The company licensed Yogi and Skrillex’s 2014 song, “Burial,” for a 2018 commercial. Though Pusha’s vocals on the track weren’t featured in the spot, he says he owns 40% of the track and gets paid whenever it plays.

Related Gallery

National French Fry Day: See Kim Kardashian & More Chowing Down On Salty Fries

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
British Actor Ed Westwick eats dinner with friends in West Hollywood. The "Gossip Girl" Actor munched on french fries and burgers at Bossa Nova Restaurant Monday Night Pictured: Ed Westwick Ref: SPL84337 030309 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miley Cyrus Chomps on French Fries While Eating Poolside in Miami with Boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger. Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL905034 051214 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

(Ben Perry/Shutterstock)

Pusha T’s last major diss track was the “Story of Adidon,” which revealed that Drake had a secret child he was hiding from the world. Pusha said he’s moved on from that beef and would rather be known as the rapper who wrote “the first-ever fish sandwich dish ever,” and that’s more important because all the money from this ad is “gonna go direct to [his] pocket.”