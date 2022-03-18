Simone Biles Wears Strapless Peach Swimsuit As She Poses On Tropical Beach: Photos

Simone Biles wowed in a high-cut, strapless peach swimsuit while enjoying a tropical vacation with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

Who says the honeymoon phase has to wait until the actual honeymoon? World-renowned gymnast Simone Biles, 25, got a jump on things with her fiancé Jonathan Owens, and absolutely glowed in new photos from a Turks & Caicos vacation celebrating Jonathan’s 25th birthday. Catching rays in a stunning one-piece swimsuit with a strapless neckline and high cut, Simone proved she’s at the top of her game, on and off the mat!

Simone captioned the sunshine-soaked post “living a bikini kind of life,” and clearly it’s a life that couldn’t suit her better. Absolutely glowing in the swimsuit, Simone accessorized with a white bucket hat, braids, and of course, her sparkling engagement ring. She even showed off her tattoo of the Olympic rings on her right forearm, as she hit all her angles posing on a tropical beach. Jonathan showed his betrothed serious love in the comments, writing: “My favorite.”

Simone and Jonathan have been celebrating in the Turks & Caicos in style for a few days now ahead of their planned nuptials. The sweet couple rocked matching green on the beach for St. Patricks Day and celebrated a semi-dressy night out with friends where Simone rocked a fun printed got in some steamy PDA while Simone rocked a stunning $500 Burberry swimsuit.

Simone first announced her engagement to Jonathan after he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, calling accepting “the easiest yes” in her caption. Simone has been in a relationship with the Houston Texans player since 2020. Since the proposal, Simone’s been beyond excited for her big day and even discussed her plans live with fans via her Instagram Stories back in February. “Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she shared. wrote in one of her stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also, I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full.”

The same IG story previously had fans convinced Simone and Jonathan were headed to the Turks & Caicos for their honeymoon after Simone shared she and Jonathan planned to cross the destination “off our checklist sooooon.” Now that their Turks & Caicos getaway is clearly a birthday trip, their honeymoon destination remains a question mark. However, Simone has previously expressed interest in visiting Thailand, Bora Bora, Iceland, and Australia. Although it remains to be seen where the jet-setting couple will land after they finally tie a knot, if one thing is for sure, the island life looks good on them!