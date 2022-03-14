Simone Biles Cuddles Fiancé Jonathan Owens While Wearing $500 Burberry Swimsuit

Simone Biles celebrated her birthday in style as she and soon-to-be-hubby Jonathan Owens posed for photos on their tropical ‘paradise’ vacation.

Happy birthday to Simone Biles! The Olympic star gymnast celebrated her 25th trip around the sun with fiancé Jonathan Owens recently in Turks & Caicos, sporting an adorable Burberry Alagnon check one piece swimsuit, worth $480. “Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!” Jonathan posted in a March 14 Instagram, sharing a gorgeous carousel of photos of their trip.

“What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise,” he added. “Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other ❤️ Here’s to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵”

Simone is definitely basking in all the exciting, pre-wedding activities. The all-star gymnast recently posted two photos to her Instagram on March 5 sharing how she “said yes to the dress(es),” which means she could see perhaps wear a multitude of dresses on her big day.

While out shopping for her dress(es), Simone of course looked utterly adorable for the occasion, wearing a bride-ready long white blazer over a white tank tucked into high-waisted distressed jean shorts. She paired the outfit with crisp white sneakers and parted her casually tousled waves down the middle.

Simone and Jonathan made their engagement announcement on Feb. 15, as Jonathan popped the question on Valentine’s Day. While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Feb 22, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.

“Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she added.