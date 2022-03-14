See Pics

Simone Biles Cuddles Fiancé Jonathan Owens While Wearing $500 Burberry Swimsuit

Simone Biles
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles 6th Annual Instyle Awards, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Nov 2021
United States Gymnasts Simone Biles arrives to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nassar was the team doctor for the US women's gymnastics team and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges in 2016. United States Gymnasts Testify at Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Washington, District of Columbia - 15 Sep 2021
U.S. Olympic gymnasts (L-R) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. U.S. Gymnasts Testify at Senate Hearing on Nassar Investigation, Washington, United States - 15 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Simone Biles celebrated her birthday in style as she and soon-to-be-hubby Jonathan Owens posed for photos on their tropical ‘paradise’ vacation.

Happy birthday to Simone Biles! The Olympic star gymnast celebrated her 25th trip around the sun with fiancé Jonathan Owens recently in Turks & Caicos, sporting an adorable Burberry Alagnon check one piece swimsuit, worth $480. “Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!” Jonathan posted in a March 14 Instagram, sharing a gorgeous carousel of photos of their trip.

“What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise,” he added. “Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other ❤️ Here’s to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵”

Simone is definitely basking in all the exciting, pre-wedding activities. The all-star gymnast recently posted two photos to her Instagram on March 5 sharing how she “said yes to the dress(es),” which means she could see perhaps wear a multitude of dresses on her big day.

While out shopping for her dress(es), Simone of course looked utterly adorable for the occasion, wearing a bride-ready long white blazer over a white tank tucked into high-waisted distressed jean shorts. She paired the outfit with crisp white sneakers and parted her casually tousled waves down the middle.

Related Gallery

Stars In One-Piece Swimsuits -- Photos Of Kendall Jenner & More

Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones hits the beach in a Balenciaga swimsuit after a shopping spree with the rapper in Miami. It wasn't too long ago on this very same beach that ex-girlfriend Julia Fox wore the same Balenciaga design, except hers said Miami while Chaney's says Paris. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832021_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. 20 Oct 2021 Pictured: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA797893_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid channels her inner Bond girl as she showcases a new 007 themed designer collection. Bella, 25, stars in the MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule features a sleek black and metallic palette and features swimwear, T-shirts and bags and accessories. Bella said: "I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.” She stars with model Cindy Bruna. The campaign was shot on location at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas - the same destination seen in the 007 film Casino Royale. The brand said: "The MMK x 007 partnership centers on the glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand. Featuring an all-new black and gold Signature logo print, the product capsule brings to life the sophistication and timeless appeal of the Bond films." Editorial usage. Credit - Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 12 Oct 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795716_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Simone and Jonathan made their engagement announcement on Feb. 15, as Jonathan popped the question on Valentine’s Day. While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Feb 22, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.

“Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she added.