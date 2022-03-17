Simone Biles Wears Daisy Dukes & Green Tank On The Beach For St. Patrick’s Day — Photos

Simone Biles and her soon-to-be hubby, Jonathan Owens, posed on the beach wearing festive green. She referred to the couple’s outfit choices as their ‘contribution’ towards St. Paddy’s Day.

Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style. The gymnast, 25, and the NFL star, 26, rocked green outfits while cuddling up to each other on the beach in new photos that Simone posted to Instagram on Thursday, March 17. Simone got into the Irish spirit by wearing a green tank top and matching sunglasses. Her denim daisy dukes didn’t go along with the St. Paddy’s theme, but nonetheless, she still looked great!

Jonathan also partially dressed the part to celebrate the holiday. Although his button down shirt was bright white, his shorts were a perfect green. The color shade was a bit darker compared to Simone’s attire, but it was nice to see they both had some green going on. The future married couple looked so in love as they embraced in front of the gorgeous ocean and sunset background.

“Our contribution to st paddys day,” Simone wrote in her caption, clearly referring to the sprinkle of green in their outfits. Jonathan, who proposed to Simone on Valentine’s Day, wrote back to the Olympian, “Enjoyed every moment with you.”

Although just a month has passed since the engagement, Simone’s already made progress in her pre-wedding shopping. She revealed on March 5 that she “said yes to the dress(es),” which means Simone may be wearing a multitude of dresses on her big day. The athlete has also informed her fans that she’s interested in a destination wedding. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want,” Simone said.

Simone initially took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share adorable photos of the proposal, which featured Jonathan down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”