See Pics

Simone Biles Wears Daisy Dukes & Green Tank On The Beach For St. Patrick’s Day — Photos

Simone Biles
Eric Christian Smith/AP/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lady Gaga looks great in white shorts and a pink sweatshirt with matching sunglasses as she stops at the Trancas Country Market to pick up coffee to go. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen takes a leisurely stroll with her dog on the beach in Costa Rica on Saturday. The top model has been enjoying an extended vacation ith her family following husband, Tom Brady's retirement announcement. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
News Writer

Simone Biles and her soon-to-be hubby, Jonathan Owens, posed on the beach wearing festive green. She referred to the couple’s outfit choices as their ‘contribution’ towards St. Paddy’s Day.

Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style. The gymnast, 25, and the NFL star, 26, rocked green outfits while cuddling up to each other on the beach in new photos that Simone posted to Instagram on Thursday, March 17. Simone got into the Irish spirit by wearing a green tank top and matching sunglasses. Her denim daisy dukes didn’t go along with the St. Paddy’s theme, but nonetheless, she still looked great!

Jonathan also partially dressed the part to celebrate the holiday. Although his button down shirt was bright white, his shorts were a perfect green. The color shade was a bit darker compared to Simone’s attire, but it was nice to see they both had some green going on. The future married couple looked so in love as they embraced in front of the gorgeous ocean and sunset background.

“Our contribution to st paddys day,” Simone wrote in her caption, clearly referring to the sprinkle of green in their outfits. Jonathan, who proposed to Simone on Valentine’s Day, wrote back to the Olympian, “Enjoyed every moment with you.”

Simone Biles
Simone Biles at the Houston Texans game in December 2019 (Photo: Eric Christian Smith/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Simone Biles: Photos Of The Legendary Olympic Gymnast

Simone Biles 6th Annual Instyle Awards, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Nov 2021
United States Gymnasts Simone Biles arrives to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nassar was the team doctor for the US women's gymnastics team and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges in 2016. United States Gymnasts Testify at Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Washington, District of Columbia - 15 Sep 2021
U.S. Olympic gymnasts (L-R) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. U.S. Gymnasts Testify at Senate Hearing on Nassar Investigation, Washington, United States - 15 Sep 2021

Although just a month has passed since the engagement, Simone’s already made progress in her pre-wedding shopping. She revealed on March 5 that she “said yes to the dress(es),” which means Simone may be wearing a multitude of dresses on her big day. The athlete has also informed her fans that she’s interested in a destination wedding. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want,” Simone said.

Simone initially took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share adorable photos of the proposal, which featured Jonathan down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”